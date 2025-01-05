« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2024  (Read 17797 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline finamazing

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 31
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2024
« Reply #50 on: January 05, 2025, 03:08:10 AM »
I think this season was great. The tasks were better and the teams were more interesting than last year.

There has been some speculation about the final episode and time difference scaling. I personally don't mind, but in one episode dad&daughter were hours ahead of others - this was balanced in the next episode and they only got 15-30 minute advantage. Final episode, similar equalisation was done for the brothers.

Also in the final task, Metti&Hanna did not give the compulsory interview, they ran straight to the cars, daughter&dad gave the interview. There were some other minor issues, that has been pointed out in the Finnish Social medias.
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2024
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:07:13 AM »
Amazing race 2025 soumi has updated its inst..They are filming
Logged

Online sveped

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2024
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:57:32 AM »
Logged

Offline finamazing

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 31
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2024
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:22:52 AM »
In Finnish standards, this season doesn't have as big names as the previous seasons.



Artturi and Sara - Siblings

Sara is starting to be a household name, she was a Miss Finland and in tabloids a lot in her younger years. She has also been in reality shows before, such as Survivor, but she is not that memorable for me, besides her looks. In my personal opinion, she has always been a bit boring ...



Vilma and Maria - Friends

Maria used to be a vj on MTV and a model, but after that she's been in politics for like 20 years.



Arttu and Jaakko - Friends

Not my cup of tea, but I guess younger audiences might like them, or at least Jaakko.



Sari and Armi- Friends



Tuukka and Karri- Friends



Tomas and Esko - In-laws



Joel and Mari- Mother&son

My favourites at least before the season starts, because Mari is cheeky and entertaining.



Karolina and Mia - Friends

These two love to be in reality shows. Karolina has some-what interesting personality.



Elsa and Nina - Mother&daughter

I think many people will cheer this couple, potential sweethearts of this season.



Kati and Paula - Friends



Tuomas and Sini - Twins



TBH, I think this season is missing one guy-guy couple, who is fit/built/muscular. I loved elder couples in the early seasons of AR US, so I don't miss them for this season, since there are a lot of parent&child-couples.

Anyway, the production did a lot of improvements for season 2 compared to season 1 - so I hope they have listened to the fans again.

It would be nice if they headed to Europe+Africa this season, since they have already been in Asia and South America.
Logged

Online sveped

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2024
« Reply #54 on: Today at 06:10:51 AM »
Quote from: finamazing on Today at 03:22:52 AM
It would be nice if they headed to Europe+Africa this season, since they have already been in Asia and South America.

I also think that they will visit Africa this season.
I feel like they will visit a combination of countries like:
Spain + Portugal + Morocco
South Africa + Namibia
Zambia + Zimbabwe
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 