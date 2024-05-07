« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 8: Locations Thread (NO SPOILERS!)  (Read 2423 times)

TAR Australia 8: Locations Thread (NO SPOILERS!)
« on: May 07, 2024, 04:15:05 PM »
Leg 1: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Re: TAR Australia 8: Locations Thread (NO SPOILERS!)
« Reply #1 on: May 31, 2024, 01:45:56 PM »
Not sure what leg due to few sightings, but they were also in

Johannesburg, South Africa
Swakopmund, Namibia
Phuket, Thailand
Re: TAR Australia 8: Locations Thread (NO SPOILERS!)
« Reply #2 on: June 03, 2024, 10:14:03 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on May 31, 2024, 01:45:56 PM
I found a Reddit thread (r/TheAmazingRace) posted by Whos_Hi that the TARAus 8 celeb teams visited France and it's possibly two legs. :)x
Re: TAR Australia 8: Locations Thread (NO SPOILERS!)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:28:54 PM »
All countries have been accounted for.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2024/09/the-amazing-race-australia-celebrity-edition-2024-meet-the-cast.html

Quote
11 teams race across Argentina, South Africa, Namibia and Thailand in the new season of The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.
Beau Ryan again hosts the series across three continents, four countries and 12 unique locations, as teams face Roadblocks, Detours and U-turns in their quest for $100,000 for their chosen charity.
