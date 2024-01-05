« previous next »
S46: Ep 10: "Run the Red Light" (5/1/2024)
CASTAWAYS COMPETE FOR THE BIGGEST REWARD OF THE SEASON, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

Run the Red Light  Castaways compete for the biggest reward of the season, and an outburst resulting from the reward challenge could lead to a strategic shift in this weeks target. Then, an eerie sense of agreeability around camp causes castaways to second guess their vote before tribal council, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 1 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
Re: S46: Ep 10: "Run the Red Light" (5/1/2024)
