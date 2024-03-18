« previous next »
TAR36: Ep 4: "Those Who Wander Are Not Lost" (4/3/2024)
TEAMS PARAGLIDE THEIR WAY OVER THE CITY OF MEDELLÍN TO START THIS LEG OF THE RACE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

Those Who Wander Are Not Lost  Teams paraglide their way to the start of this leg in Medellín, Colombia where they must choose between detours getting in sync or decoding a rebus puzzle, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 3 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR36: Ep 4: "Those Who Wander Are Not Lost" (4/3/2024)
