S46: Ep 4: "Don't Touch the Oven" (3/20/2024)
A CASTAWAY MUST DEAL WITH THE AFTERMATH OF OVERSHARING WITH OTHER TRIBE MEMBERS DURING A JOURNEY, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20



Dont Touch the Oven  A castaway must deal with the aftermath of oversharing with other tribe members during a journey. During the reward challenge, tribes must shoot their shot to avoid a date with Jeff at tribal council. Then, one castaway attempts to take the game into their own hands to avoid getting their torch snuffed, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 20 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
