Age: 30



Pronouns: She/Her



Zodiac: Virgo



Hometown: Hamilton, Ont.



Occupation: Social Worker



Relationship Status: Taken



Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN12?

I think I was selected to play the game again because I am a true super fan who played hard and stayed true to my authentic, spicy self!



What is your strategy going into the house?

My strategy this time around is to solidify an alliance early and stick with it. I want to see the women work together.



What aspect of your personality do you think will shine the most?

I think my adventurous decisions and fearless risk taking will shine the most.



What strengths do you bring that will help you in POV/HOH challenges?

I am super high energy which means I have strength and stamina (and strategy!).



What part of the Big Brother Canada experience are you most excited for?

I am so excited to share this unique experience with people I wouldn’t normally be living with! It’s also so exciting having no idea what Big Brother Canada has in store.



What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?

I think the hardest part will be trying to stay under the radar! Not only have I played before, but I’m quite loud with a lot of energy… and I have pink hair!



What’s the first thing you would buy with the grand prize winnings?

I would bring my loved ones on a trip and treat myself to a luxury bag. Then it’s off with the debts and starting the next chapter of my life.



What legacy do you hope to leave behind after your time on BBCAN12?

I want to leave a legacy that reminds us that being your authentic self is enough. I want people to remember me as a true player who played hard and took risks.