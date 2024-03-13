« on: February 20, 2024, 02:14:23 PM »
SEVERAL CASTAWAYS HAVE SOME EXPLAINING TO DO AFTER A FAKE IDOL IS PLAYED AT TRIBAL COUNCIL, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13Wackadoodles Win Several castaways have some explaining to do after a fake idol was played at tribal council. A castaway attempts to fall on the sword for their tribes loss in the immunity challenge. Then, three castaways take a journey to compete for an advantage in the game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 13 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
