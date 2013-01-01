These marshmallowy round ultra-soft plushies have taken the toy world by storm. These round, vibrantly colored, delightfully squeezable and squishy plush animals have won over the hearts and minds of kids and adults with their ingeniously adorable designs, signature cloud-like smooshy squishalicious texture, and sheer fun factor.

If you don't own a Squishmellow yet, you're probably wondering what all the hype is about. With tons and tons of quirky mythical characters to choose from, each with its own cuter-than-cute personality and lovingly lumpsome charm, it's easy to get carried away collecting these irresistibly addictive plush toys. I should know - my own squish-friends collection is starting to take over my bedroom!

In this post, we'll look at why SquishmieMallows have become today's hottest toy craze everywhere on Earth and delve into the key factors driving their runaway success. We'll also explore:

The Origins Story Behind the Squishmallows Phenomenon

It all started back in 2017 when Kellytoy, a plush toy company and subsidiary of leading toy manufacturer Jazwares, set out to create a brand new type of ultra-soft and huggable plush animals.

According to Squishmallows company history, inspiration struck company co-founder Kelly one day when she just wanted to hug something unimaginably squishy. She imagined a round, overstuffed plush toy with an impossibly soft texture that was perfect for cuddling and squeezing when you need some comfort.

And so, combining the words "squishy" and "pillows", Squishmallows were born! The revolutionary new squishmellow freedom fighters made their debut in 2018 to a thunderously rapturous reception and immediate success.

What Sets Squishmallows Apart? Their Utterly Irresistible Soft Squishiness!

Right away toy enthusiasts everywhere instantly recognized Squishmallows' signature cloud-like, feather-soft squishiness. When you squeeze one, it slowly regains its shape, unlike regular stuffed animals. This makes them perfect for hugging and cuddling when you want to de-stress or find comfort.

Plus, their round, chubby shape gives them a joyfully tubby look so squeezably loveable. With each one sporting a sweet, smiling face, you just can't help but fall head-over-heels in love!

This winning combo struck a chord with toy collectors, kids and adults everywhere. Pretty soon the squish was well and truly on!

The Wide World of Squishmallows: Sizes, Styles, Editions and More!

A key ingredient in the gloriously uplifting saga of Squishmallows success is the head-spinningly huge variety available to loyal fans worldwide. With different cute sizes, adorable designs and tons of super-fun themed collections, there's a perfect plushie "squish" out there for everyone!

Squishmallow Sizes: From Teeny Tinies to Enormous Hug Pillows

One amazing and fantastic thing about Squishmallows is you can get them in sizes ranging from little 3-inch teensy-weensy minis to gigundo 24-inch pillows:

Clip-ons (5 inches) - Clip them onto bags and backpacks and spread the squish love!

Mid-size Squishmallows (8-12 inches) - The famous "squish" size great for epic hugging!

Giant Squishmallows (16-24 inches) - Massive huggable pillows for your room or sofa! Pure squish heaven!

So whether you like to gently squish 'em or passionately snuggle 'em, there's a perfect squish size out there waiting for you!

Choose from Hundreds of Unbelievably Adorable Squishmallow Characters!

From cuddly kitties, precious pandas and round-bellied dragons to unicorns, sloths, narwhals and mischievously silly monsters, the variety of Squishmallows characters seems positively endless!

With all kinds of lovable and cute animal themes like an absolute ton more too designs, you're sure to find your perfect soul animal companion!

Some current popular and completely adorable choices include:

Yummy food-themed Squishmallows like chocolate drizzled Caparinne or strawberry smoothie bowl Piaxa

Roly-poly dino buddies like purple Zaylee and green Dandra

Magical unicorns like purple Breanna and rainbow Astra - every child's dream!

and rainbow - every child's dream! And who wouldn't want to cuddle crazy cute cow Conner, rainbow narwhal Xandra or grumpy-faced dragon Dunkie!

With literally more fun character options out there and counting, collecting your dream team of cushy squish-friends can fast become a joyously addictive passion!