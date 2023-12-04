« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: S45: Ep 12: "The Ex-Girlfriend at the Wedding" (12/13/2023)  (Read 75 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26064
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
S45: Ep 12: "The Ex-Girlfriend at the Wedding" (12/13/2023)
« on: December 04, 2023, 03:54:21 PM »
CASTAWAYS MUST ROLL THEIR WAY THROUGH THE REWARD CHALLENGE TO EARN A PICNIC IN THE MIDDLE OF THE OCEAN, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13

The Ex-Girlfriend at the Wedding  Castaways must roll their way through the reward challenge to win a picnic in the middle of the ocean. Then, castaways will either stay balanced or drop the ball in the immunity challenge trying to earn their spot in the final five, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 13, (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:44:09 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26064
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: S45: Ep 12: "The Ex-Girlfriend at the Wedding" (12/13/2023)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:44:25 PM »
saved
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 