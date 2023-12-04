CASTAWAYS MUST ROLL THEIR WAY THROUGH THE REWARD CHALLENGE TO EARN A PICNIC IN THE MIDDLE OF THE OCEAN, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13



The Ex-Girlfriend at the Wedding  Castaways must roll their way through the reward challenge to win a picnic in the middle of the ocean. Then, castaways will either stay balanced or drop the ball in the immunity challenge trying to earn their spot in the final five, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 13, (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.