CASTAWAYS MUST HOLD ON FOR THEIR LIVES DURING THE FIRST INDIVIDUAL IMMUNITY CHALLENGE TO EARN SAFETY AND A REWARD AT THE SANCTUARY, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8The Thorn in My Thumb Castaways must hold on for their lives during the first individual immunity challenge to earn safety and a reward at the sanctuary. Then, castaways must come to a consensus on who to vote out at tribal council where two people will be leaving the game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 8, (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.
