Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
2 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
They are about to be unleashed in the new-look Top Gear Australia but when do presenters Jonathan LaPaglia and Beau Ryan head off for their respective day jobs on Australian Survivor and The Amazing Race Australia?Nothings official yet for Survivor, said LaPaglia, but typically we shoot every season around the end of July / August. As far as I know we are doing another season, but nothings locked in yet.In terms of Amazing Race we are going with a celebrity version again, which Im happy about, says Beau Ryan.I mean, we had huge success last year off the back of the celebrity version, but I do like the fact that average Australians can compete as well.Its only a matter of time before we probably go back to that format. Weve got an incredible cast and we are going relatively soon.Meanwhile Top Gear Australia premieres May 17 on Paramount+.
Page created in 0.048 seconds with 31 queries.