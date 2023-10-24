« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) News, Media & Speculation Thread!  (Read 2772 times)

Offline BourkieBoy

TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
« on: October 24, 2023, 04:25:06 AM »
The Amazing Race AU: Celebrity Edition is pulling out the passports for a second season in 2024! 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

Offline NumfarPTB

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
« Reply #1 on: October 24, 2023, 07:35:57 AM »
Huh, so they're satisfied with the numbers.
As I said elsewhere, been very pleasantly surprised by this season so far.
This Celebrity Edition has been overall better than the bloated 2 previous seasons we've had of this version.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
« Reply #2 on: January 31, 2024, 02:25:13 AM »
A little snippet about what we are up for this season in today's 10's Programmer's Wrap!



https://tvtonight.com.au/2024/01/programmers-wrap-2024-10.html
Online Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
« Reply #3 on: January 31, 2024, 12:15:59 PM »
Last season's great cast more than made up for the lame route (did we really need 6 legs in Malaysia?) This is nice to know.

Though I wonder if they'll do something to dissuade another tie in the final 3. Apparently only the US version pays prize money to 2nd and 3rd place. If Australia did that, then they won't feel guilted into sharing the charity.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
« Reply #4 on: May 01, 2024, 04:30:11 PM »
Quote
They are about to be unleashed in the new-look Top Gear Australia but when do presenters Jonathan LaPaglia and Beau Ryan head off for their respective day jobs on Australian Survivor and The Amazing Race Australia?

Nothings official yet for Survivor, said LaPaglia, but typically we shoot every season around the end of July / August. As far as I know we are doing another season, but nothings locked in yet.

In terms of Amazing Race we are going with a celebrity version again, which Im happy about, says Beau Ryan.

I mean, we had huge success last year off the back of the celebrity version, but I do like the fact that average Australians can compete as well.

Its only a matter of time before we probably go back to that format. Weve got an incredible cast and we are going relatively soon.

Meanwhile Top Gear Australia premieres May 17 on Paramount+.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2024/05/when-do-australian-survivor-and-amazing-race-australia-film.html
Offline NumfarPTB

Re: TAR Australia 8 (Celebrity Edition 2) News, Media & Speculation Thread!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:52:48 PM »
So they're are in Argentina for leg 1... Huh..
Hoping they don't head up here next. Got 3 heavy days of work coming up, even though it would be funny if they end-up at GRU on Fri, as I will be spending a few hours at the airport for work on Friday.
