TRIBES MUST DIG DEEP IN THE IMMUNITY CHALLENGE TO LAND A WIN AND EARN SAFETY FOR ONE MORE NIGHT, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18 Music to My Ears Tribes must dig deep in the immunity challenge to land a win and earn safety for one more night. Then, one tribe is sent to tribal council where someone will be the fourth person voted out of the game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 18 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.
