TRIBES MUST HOOK A WIN IN THE REWARD CHALLENGE FOR A CHANCE TO RAID THE CAMP OF ONE OF THE LOSING TRIBES, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11 No Man Left Behind Tribes must hook a win in the reward challenge to earn a large fruit platter and the chance to raid the camp of one of the losing tribes. Then, tribes will roll their way to a win to earn safety for one more night, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 11, (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.
