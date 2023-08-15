« previous next »
TARCAN 9 Episode 6 (August 15, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!

TARCAN 9 Episode 6 (August 15, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 02, 2019, 10:29:20 AM
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Canadians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!
Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!
 
Also,  if you are watching anything but the CTV feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread.  If you are in the easternmost Canadian provinces you could be ahead of us watching on EST.
 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time!  And NO FUTURE LEG SPOILERS either!
 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:
 
And you can entertain yourself with our spoiler threads as well while you wait!
 
Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

NO POSTING BEFORE 8:40 P.M. Eastern, PLEASE!!!

LIVE Streams for members in the Usual Place (if there are any). If you are not a member please register and then ask me or any of the mods for help. Keep in mind it can take up to 12 hours to get registered.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 6 (August 15, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
I'm here tonight!!!

6 teams starts the leg in Tofino!
All express pass and the assist are expiring this leg :O
Travel to Niagara Region, Ontario

Tyler and kayleen leave a 8h57
Ty and kat leave at 9h57
Derpal leave at 10h18
Deven and Amanda at 10h32
Ben and Anwar at 10h48
Jermaine and Justin at 11h03

Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 6 (August 15, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Alliance talk between Derpal and Ben and Anwar, but B&A they are not really into it.

All teams fly in the same plane to Toronto

Teams drive themselves to St-Catherine, ON to the Salem Chapel, for a Harriet Tubman monument.
It's dark when teams leave Pearson (or super early in the morning?) and we don't see the order in which they arrive and the order that teams leave the chapel. They get a Roadblock clue: St.Catherine Propulsion Plant, from GM. It's a 10 min drive.

They need to assemble some parts of a car (an engine head in less than 2 minutes). They leave the roadblock in the following order:
Every teams misread their clues: you need to assemble and dissemble the engine head)

1- Ben and Anwar (Arrived last but used their Express pass) I don't even know who was selected to do the roadblock here
2- Tyler and Kayleen (Used their express pass)  Kayleen tried several times but didn't do the dissemble part
3- Ty and Kat
4- Deven and Amanda
5- Derek and Jaspal
6- Jermain and Justin

Around the time Tyler& Kayleen used their express pass, Ty and Deven realized their mistake, and it seems like the last 2 teams also got the mistake.

Then it's a detour clue: Here or There (it's a blind detour)

Here:Task in Pelham, ON.

There: Task in Welland, ON.

Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 6 (August 15, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Blind Detour:

Here: Flower task, teams must search the warehouse to find marked shelf to create 3 different bouquets.

There: Teams must race in a 2-person boat in a rowing challenge, they need to beat the clock on a course.

Here: Ben and Anwar
Here: Tyler and Kayleen
There: Ty and Kat
Here: Deven and Amanda
There:Derek and Jaspal
Here: Jermain and Justin

Tyler and Kayleen work with Ben and Anwar. Ty and Kat gets super lost (they go half an hour in the wrong direction)

Here seems easier than there for sure lol
If teams fell in the water it takes about 20 mins for the boat to un-fil from all the water






Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 6 (August 15, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Teams finish the detour in the following order:

1- Ty and Kat (Use their express pass) (There)
2- Tyler and Kayleen (Here)
3- Ben and Anwar (Here)
4- Derek and Jaspal (There)
5- Jermaine and Justin(Here)
6- Derek and Amanda (Here)

ANOTHER ROADBLOCK:

Teams go to Chateau Des Charmes, outside of Niagara-on-the-lake
The person who didn't do the roadblock must fill with water a grape-harvester and drive it across the chateau to fill two tank.

Teams can use the assist. (only fill 1 tank)

Order of teams completing the roadblock: The last 5 teams are all there at the same time

1- Ty and Kat (Use assist pass) Leaves before any other team arrive
2- Ben and Anwar (Use their assist)  Guess Ben did the first one (before doing the express pass)
3- Tyler and Kayleen
4- Derek and Jaspal (Use their assist)
5- Deven and Amanda (Use their assist)
6- Justin and Jermaine

Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 6 (August 15, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Route Info: Teams must go to Niagara-on-the-Lake and they have to smell wine to match 6 wine with their aromas

Team complete the challenge in the following order:

1- Ty and Kat (before any teams get there)
2- Ben and Anwar (While team #3 is there)
3- Tyler and Kayleen (Before the other 3 teams gets there)
4- Deven and Amanda (While the last 2 teams are there)
5-
6-

The last 3 teams are there at the same time
Make your way on foot to Fort Mississauga to the pitstop (It looks like it's not that far, like 500-700m)

Teams check in:

1- Ty and Kat
2- Ben and Anwar
3-
4-
5-

TO BE CONTINUED

I think it's fair to think that Tyler and Kayleen are team #3 (they left before any of the other 3 teams arrived)
Deven and Amanda probably team #4 unless they get lost.
I feel like Derek and Jaspal have the most chance to catch up if they finish last, in the running part vs. the drag queens


Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 6 (August 15, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
THIS SEASON on Amazing race Canada

Lots of things to analyze here lol

Show content
We start with a view of Toronto, the challenge at the Ontario College of Art & Design
Shots of an Helicopter
Derek and Jaspal sliding down a waterslide (lol) thats in Windsor
Sea-doo Task in the water (Halifax?)
A go-kart task (we see 5 teams so maybe in Saguenay?) We see Jermaine doing this task
A rock-climbing task, I think this is a at Saguenay Fjord
Dancing task (Despal and Jermaine and Justin doing this task, so it's next week)
Some other quick shots I didnt catch
Jon on top of a wind turbine
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 6 (August 15, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Route Info: Teams must go to Niagara-on-the-Lake and they have to smell wine to match 6 wine with their aromas

Team complete the challenge in the following order:

1- Ty and Kat (before any teams get there)
2- Ben and Anwar (While team #3 is there)
3- Tyler and Kayleen (Before the other 3 teams gets there)
4- Deven and Amanda (While the last 2 teams are there)
5-
6-

The last 3 teams are there at the same time
Make your way on foot to Fort Mississauga to the pitstop

Teams check in:

1- Ty and Kat
2- Ben and Anwar
3-
4-
5-

TO BE CONTINUED

This was another great leg with lots of tasks but I hate when they cut it like that at the end...
