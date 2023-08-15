Alliance talk between Derpal and Ben and Anwar, but B&A they are not really into it.



All teams fly in the same plane to Toronto



Teams drive themselves to St-Catherine, ON to the Salem Chapel, for a Harriet Tubman monument.

It's dark when teams leave Pearson (or super early in the morning?) and we don't see the order in which they arrive and the order that teams leave the chapel. They get a Roadblock clue: St.Catherine Propulsion Plant, from GM. It's a 10 min drive.



They need to assemble some parts of a car (an engine head in less than 2 minutes). They leave the roadblock in the following order:

Every teams misread their clues: you need to assemble and dissemble the engine head)



1- Ben and Anwar (Arrived last but used their Express pass) I don't even know who was selected to do the roadblock here

2- Tyler and Kayleen (Used their express pass) Kayleen tried several times but didn't do the dissemble part

3- Ty and Kat

4- Deven and Amanda

5- Derek and Jaspal

6- Jermain and Justin



Around the time Tyler& Kayleen used their express pass, Ty and Deven realized their mistake, and it seems like the last 2 teams also got the mistake.



Then it's a detour clue: Here or There (it's a blind detour)



Here:Task in Pelham, ON.



There: Task in Welland, ON.



