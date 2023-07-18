« previous next »
TARCAN 9 Episode 4 "This Ugly Duckling is now a Swan" July 25, 2023

TARCAN 9 Episode 4 "This Ugly Duckling is now a Swan" July 25, 2023
In Victoria, B.C., teams strive for precision during an intense first Face Off, before everyone is left trying to keep their balance paddle boarding, which leaves some racers making a big splash in the ocean. Airs: Tuesday, July 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 4 "TBD" July 25, 2023
Timeline via Gamerfan

Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 4 "TBD" July 25, 2023
saved for preview if any
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 4 "TBD" July 25, 2023
Still no episode title, weird.

We know the Speed bump is at the castle, and there is a task at the castle. I wonder if J/J will have to 'do more' of the task at the castle as part of their speed bump?
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 4 "This Ugly Duckling is now a Swan" July 25, 2023
Episode title edited in!

We have a faceoff next leg!

Press photos also available:https://www.bellmedia.ca/the-lede/tv/ctv/the-amazing-race-canada/#season-9/episode904
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 4 "This Ugly Duckling is now a Swan" July 25, 2023
Other locations: https://www.peninsulanewsreview.com/local-news/victoria-to-be-the-backdrop-of-next-amazing-race-canada-episode-666950

Teams will also fight their fears at the Victoria Bug Zoo

The Malahat Skywalk also posted a photo of the famous red and yellow Amazing Race clue box on its Instagram, hinting it might be another featured location.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 4 "This Ugly Duckling is now a Swan" July 25, 2023
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ABXusg05eBU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ABXusg05eBU</a>
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 4 "This Ugly Duckling is now a Swan" July 25, 2023
Some really good info here: https://www.theepochtimes.com/bc-army-reservists-provide-tough-challenge-for-upcoming-episode-of-amazing-race-canada_5404633.html

Quote
The teams were each assigned four soldiers from Capt. Nixons unit to help contestants with the setup, although the soldiers were told they could only help when ordered to do so specifically by the competing teams.

There was also a perfect demo tent set up onsite that contestants could use as a reference guide to help them assemble their own tent. According to the captain, a section (team) of soldiers can set up a 10-man military tent in roughly 10 minutes.

Watching teams of two people who had never done it before made for good television, he says. These tents are hard to set up, even if you know what youre doing. Its not super-simple. Its awkward and difficulta bit of a gong show. But you can survive in the Arctic in these tents.

Teams had to face off against each other, and whoever erected the tent the fastest could proceed with the next leg of the race. The team that failed to get their tent set up first had to stay behind and face off against a new team in another attempt to erect the 10-man tent.

So the military task is the Faceoff


Also found this interesting:

Quote
Although the producers contacted the regiment to be a part of the show, in order to be selected to host a challenge for contestants, the unit had to pitch a short demonstration of the potential challenges they were proposing.

Officers Proctor and Nixon decided to propose selection, a reference to Special Forces tryouts where Amazing Race participants would have to carry out a task typically performed by potential recruits to the military.

We went all-in on our pitch brief to attract the show. We didnt know who else was in the running, but we knew that we were competing with other organizations and venues, said Capt. Nixon.

We pitched a number of Canadian Army challenges to the producers of the show. The one that was selected was my commanding officers ideafor the teams to set up a Canadian Army 10-man tent.

Also

Quote
The host, Jon Montgomery, a Canadian Olympic gold medallist skeleton racer, filmed his segments on April 28, the day before the actual challenge, and then proceeded to the finish line to wait for teams on April 29 at the rest stop before the next leg of the journey, which Capt. Nixon said was a water challenge at a nearby lake or river.

Quote
The show did two full trial runs in late April before the actual challenge filming on April 29.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 4 "This Ugly Duckling is now a Swan" July 25, 2023
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 4 "This Ugly Duckling is now a Swan" July 25, 2023
Promo!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8CzFZjg2D-o" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8CzFZjg2D-o</a>
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 4 "This Ugly Duckling is now a Swan" July 25, 2023
https://twitter.com/DisneyStudiosCA/status/1683869717914877953

Quote
Canada! Tune into @AmazingRaceCDA tonight at 9/8c on CTV to see the racers compete in a #HauntedMansion themed challenge, before the movie hits theatres this Friday!
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 4 "This Ugly Duckling is now a Swan" July 25, 2023
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 4 "This Ugly Duckling is now a Swan" July 25, 2023
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X3RW09be2wY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X3RW09be2wY</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OKMoKcbwIUk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OKMoKcbwIUk</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LogIdBAFcu0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LogIdBAFcu0</a>
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 4 "This Ugly Duckling is now a Swan" July 25, 2023
