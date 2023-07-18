THE FINAL THREE COMPETE IN THE MOST CHALLENGING GAUNTLET YET FOR THE TITLE OF TOUGH AS NAILS CHAMPION AND THE COVETED WINNERS BELT, ON THE SEASON FINALE OF TOUGH AS NAILS, SUNDAY, JULY 30

Ready for Take Off  The final three compete in the most challenging gauntlet yet for the title of TOUGH AS NAILS champion and the coveted winners belt, on the season finale of TOUGH AS NAILS, Sunday, July 30 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the creator, host and executive producer/showrunner.