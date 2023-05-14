« previous next »
S44: Ep 13: "Absolute Banger Season" (5/24/2023, 3HR Season Finale)
CASTAWAYS MUST FIND THEIR RHYTHM IN THE FINAL IMMUNITY CHALLENGE, WITH ONE BEING CROWNED THE SOLE SURVIVOR, ON THE SEASON 44 FINALE OF SURVIVOR, FOLLOWED BY THE AFTERSHOW HOSTED BY JEFF PROBST, WEDNESDAY, MAY 24



Absolute Banger Season  The remaining five castaways must climb their way to victory in the immunity challenge to earn a feast at the sanctuary and a spot in the final four. Also, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor on the two-hour season finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 24, (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
