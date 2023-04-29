I think it's very interesting to note that only one member of the team is going to be the "celebrity". The other team member is going to be a non-celebrity and will be either their family member or friend.



I suppose the only positive out of this announcement is that at least we are going to be able to easily identify half of our cast! I wouldn't be surprised if 10 saved us the trouble and released the cast list on the first day of filming! (Open start vibes anyone???)



