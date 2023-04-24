« previous next »
Author Topic: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers  (Read 3072 times)

Online Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #50 on: April 24, 2023, 05:09:02 PM »
Based on that photo of the sausage task only having that one female on it, I think that might've been the Roadblock.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #51 on: April 24, 2023, 05:36:37 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 24, 2023, 08:38:45 AM
Since TARCAN has never had any of its first legs be NELs, it's reasonable to say that the premiere boot was neither Alison/Eddie nor Jas/Derek.

Called it.
Offline Maanca

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #52 on: April 24, 2023, 06:06:31 PM »
Tarstorian is right. Wherever they go next, it's going to be through Vancouver because that's the only place Smithers airport flies. Too bad, it's a good location geographically to jump to the territories.
Online Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #53 on: April 24, 2023, 06:34:43 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 24, 2023, 06:29:06 PM
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=974770403866072&set=a.772645554078559

Jas/Derek and another team (Tyler and Kayleen?)
Someone mentioned in a Facebook comment earlier about an egg carton task so that looks like that.
Online willzito2018

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #54 on: April 24, 2023, 06:47:22 PM »
Its not looking good for FF teams
Maybe one of them has already out
Online jeanyesbc

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #55 on: April 24, 2023, 07:10:22 PM »
Remember Covid of last season - teams came back, as well as eliminated teams
Online Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #56 on: April 24, 2023, 07:25:28 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 24, 2023, 06:29:06 PM
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=974770403866072&set=a.772645554078559

Jas/Derek and another team (Tyler and Kayleen?)
Actually I believe that is the unidentified F/F team. The backpack on the ground next to her more closely matches them and Kayleen's backpack is black.
Offline stunami

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #57 on: April 24, 2023, 10:04:40 PM »
So the first team out is either: Gisele & Gail or Team Blue with red shorts (Possibly Kimora Amour and Son)
Or maybe M/F in light blue beanies if that blonde person wasn't the female from that team
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:43:55 AM »
Whoever it is would still be in contention for "revival" a la Jully/Kathy, eh?
Online Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:06:44 AM »
From that video at the pit stop, I think I can hear Jon say "there's been a lot of lessons learned today, but if you could take away one thing, NEVER-"
Offline stunami

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:34:22 AM »
Not looking good for our wrestling girls... lol
What was confusing is that we probably got the last place teams in video first, so it looked like they were in first (Eddie and Allison and the girls) but were probably last
There is a digital clock in some of the shots so this is what we can tell:

Team MF light blue beanie was there at 20h34 They were first, looks like they even got there before the drum circle task began around 9.
At 21h10 we can see in a video: FF redhead-blonde team, Eddie & Allison, M/F in Blue & Purple/Pink
Then at 21hX2 (looks like 22 or 32) we have Blue & Purple/Pink, Eddie & Allison and Gisele and Gail
There is also a picture where it looks like there is only Gisele and Gail left

So....
Online Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:43:12 AM »
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 09:34:22 AM
Not looking good for our wrestling girls... lol
I don't think there's any reason to believe that they should be singled out. We didn't see the Blue/Red team at all yesterday. I'm not even sure if we saw Tyler and Kayleen yesterday (they might be in that airport photo but it's hard to tell).
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 09:44:01 AM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 07:43:55 AM
Whoever it is would still be in contention for "revival" a la Jully/Kathy, eh?
Offline stunami

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:00:12 AM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Yesterday at 09:43:12 AM
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 09:34:22 AM
Not looking good for our wrestling girls... lol
I don't think there's any reason to believe that they should be singled out. We didn't see the Blue/Red team at all yesterday. I'm not even sure if we saw Tyler and Kayleen yesterday (they might be in that airport photo but it's hard to tell).

I know for sure! No spotted doesn't mean eliminated. But the way we see the Blue-Red team at the first pitstop, it didn't look like they were eliminated (but you never know!)
Online Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:06:14 AM »
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 10:00:12 AM
I know for sure! No spotted doesn't mean eliminated. But the way we see the Blue-Red team at the first pitstop, it didn't look like they were eliminated (but you never know!)
I don't know. The way Jon said "there's been a lot of lessons learned today, but if you could take away one thing" could've been something he'd say to an eliminated team, and we know for certain that Jas and Derek weren't eliminated.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:07:11 AM »
If the wrestler-ladies did bungle the premiere, then so much for following in the footsteps of either Lori/Bolo or Brooke/Robbie - instead emulating Misa/Maiya.
Offline Maanca

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 10:30:07 AM »
Nice, the Double One-Way is back this year! It was an interesting twist on the U-Turn.
Online tennis33

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 10:39:03 AM »
Yay!! Im glad the one way is back its a fun twist that doesnt put a team out of it like a u-turn
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 10:41:00 AM »
Here's to last season's "wannabe-Yield" Pass twist being gone for good.
Offline Maanca

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 10:42:41 AM »
Well, they shouldn't have to do that if nobody gets knocked out by Covid. We can hope.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 10:43:03 AM »
Quote from: tennis33 on Yesterday at 10:39:03 AM
Yay!! Im glad the one way is back its a fun twist that doesnt put a team out of it like a u-turn

Unless some of the TARCAN9 teams try to burn it Twinnie-style.
Online jeanyesbc

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 12:39:16 PM »
It's must be hard to get out of Smithers with only one flight to Vancouver daily

Jazz 8460 leaves 3:20pm, arrives in YVR 4:51pm

Will they leave today or Wednesday?
Offline Leafsfan

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 12:41:09 PM »
I doubt they leave tonight (it seems like they are going for a day in between legs).  :duno:
Online tennis33

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 12:52:28 PM »
I also wouldnt count out a bus to Prince Rupert with a Haida Gwaii leg maybe
Online jeanyesbc

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #74 on: Today at 05:36:16 PM »
Wed 3:30pm flight Smithers to Vancouver.  Too hard to tell if it is TARC

