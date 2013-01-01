Not looking good for our wrestling girls... lol

What was confusing is that we probably got the last place teams in video first, so it looked like they were in first (Eddie and Allison and the girls) but were probably last

There is a digital clock in some of the shots so this is what we can tell:



Team MF light blue beanie was there at 20h34 They were first, looks like they even got there before the drum circle task began around 9.

At 21h10 we can see in a video: FF redhead-blonde team, Eddie & Allison, M/F in Blue & Purple/Pink

Then at 21hX2 (looks like 22 or 32) we have Blue & Purple/Pink, Eddie & Allison and Gisele and Gail

There is also a picture where it looks like there is only Gisele and Gail left



So....