Program's executive producer Petra Martikainen answered the biggest and most discussed questions of the series. Here's a summary:



Q: Why was the show only filmed in Southeast Asia?



A: This decision was made in collaboration with the channel and the format holder. Having a manageable and clear area allowed us to direct production resources and focus on the execution itself rather than traveling. Additionally, it was important for all parties to minimize the show's carbon footprint, which is why we considered limiting travel an important message for both the audience and the participants.



Q: Why the same flights, etc., were taxis pre-booked?



A: In the Finnish version, production often moved from one location to another on the same flight to keep all production parts manageable. For the excitement of the competition, it's important that there aren't impossible, even daily time differences that could occur if we traveled to destinations on different flights. When necessary, and primarily for safety reasons, production sometimes arranged taxis or other means of transportation for the contestants.



Q: Why were the tasks too easy?



A: The tasks are selected and planned in collaboration with the channel and the format holder. Local experts are also consulted regarding their preferences for potential tasks and the cultural perspectives to be presented.













