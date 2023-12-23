https://www.instagram.com/p/C7Qa8bsv0wm/
(Post includes pictures)
Amazing Race Finland filming starts today 💛 🌍 These 11 couples are going on an adventure of a lifetime 👉
💛 presenter Mikko Kekäläinen and his godmother Mervi "Meikka" Levänen
💛 presenter Tinni Wikström and her friend Antti Savinainen
💛 actor friends Leea Klemola and Kaarina Hazard
💛 football player Paulus Arajuuri and his actress sister Adeliina Arajuuri
💛 ex-swimmer Jani Sievinen and his wife Maria Nyqvist
💛 Social media personality Metti Forssell and his friend Hanna Launonen
💛 actress Mimosa Willamo and her father Patrick Willamo
💛 rapper and actor Deogracias "Gracias" Masomi and his friend ex-footballer Jeremie Malolo
💛 Actor Aku Sipola and his friend Wille Komulainen
💛 Investor Elias Aalto and his brother Matias Pietilä, known from the Lion's Den
💛 Artist Tuure Boelius and his sister Saana Boelius
The beloved Heikki Paasonen continues as the host ❤️
Amazing Race Finland series 2. The season will be seen on Nelos and Ruudu in October! ❤️