Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
December 23, 2023, 05:50:24 AM
Program's executive producer Petra Martikainen answered the biggest and most discussed questions of the series. Here's a summary:

Q: Why was the show only filmed in Southeast Asia?

A: This decision was made in collaboration with the channel and the format holder. Having a manageable and clear area allowed us to direct production resources and focus on the execution itself rather than traveling. Additionally, it was important for all parties to minimize the show's carbon footprint, which is why we considered limiting travel an important message for both the audience and the participants.

Q: Why the same flights, etc., were taxis pre-booked?

A: In the Finnish version, production often moved from one location to another on the same flight to keep all production parts manageable. For the excitement of the competition, it's important that there aren't impossible, even daily time differences that could occur if we traveled to destinations on different flights. When necessary, and primarily for safety reasons, production sometimes arranged taxis or other means of transportation for the contestants.

Q: Why were the tasks too easy?

A: The tasks are selected and planned in collaboration with the channel and the format holder. Local experts are also consulted regarding their preferences for potential tasks and the cultural perspectives to be presented.






Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
December 23, 2023, 08:27:38 PM
Finally finished watching this. I'd say average to below-average in my opinion. Could have been a lot better, but I've also seen way, WAY worse in other versions.

I only have one question for finamazing, what is the Finnish name of the Finish Line? I know the host says it when Janne & Robin hit the mat. It's "V____ Päätepiste", but I don't know what the V word is.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2023
December 23, 2023, 08:40:02 PM
Quote from: G.B. on December 23, 2023, 08:27:38 PM
It's "V____ Päätepiste", but I don't know what the V word is.

Don't speak Finnish, but it sounded like "viimeiselle" meaning last.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2024
Today at 02:04:47 AM
Season 2 just announced https://www.instagram.com/p/C7OKqTOt9sR/

🥁 🎺 🎶 Drumming and fanfare: Amazing Race Finland -series continues! Second season starts on Nelos and Ruudu in October! 💛💛💛
