S44: Ep 1: "I Can't Wait to See Jeff" (3/1/2023)

S44: Ep 1: "I Can't Wait to See Jeff" (3/1/2023)
18 NEW CASTAWAYS COME TOGETHER ON THE BEACH WHERE THEY MUST FORM A NEW SOCIETY AND RELY ON EACH OTHER, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE OF SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1



I Cant Wait to See Jeff  Immediately upon reaching the beach, the three tribes go full throttle in their first challenge to earn crucial camp supplies. The remaining two tribes must choose between a mental or physical challenge to earn their camp essentials. Then, as castaways begin to get acquainted with each other, each tribe must choose one person to take a journey and make the first big decision of the game, on the two-hour season premiere of the 44th edition of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 1, (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
