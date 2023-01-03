18 NEW CASTAWAYS COME TOGETHER ON THE BEACH WHERE THEY MUST FORM A NEW SOCIETY AND RELY ON EACH OTHER, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE OF SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

I Cant Wait to See Jeff  Immediately upon reaching the beach, the three tribes go full throttle in their first challenge to earn crucial camp supplies. The remaining two tribes must choose between a mental or physical challenge to earn their camp essentials. Then, as castaways begin to get acquainted with each other, each tribe must choose one person to take a journey and make the first big decision of the game, on the two-hour season premiere of the 44th edition of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 1, (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.