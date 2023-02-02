« previous next »
TAN4: Ep 9: "Keep Battling 'til the End" (2/22/2023, Hour 2 Season Finale)
SAVAGE CREW AND DIRTY HANDS COMPETE IN THE FINAL TEAM CHALLENGE, AND THE INDIVIDUAL FINALISTS BATTLE TO BE CROWNED THE CHAMPION OF TOUGH AS NAILS, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON FINALE, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22



This Is Not a Sprint, Its a Marathon and Keep Battling Til the End  Savage Crew and Dirty Hands go head-to-head in the final team battle comprised of challenges inspired by the trades. Then, the individual finalists race to demo, smash, cut and stack their way over shipping containers with the first to finish the job crowned the winner of TOUGH AS NAILS, on the two-hour season finale, Wednesday, Feb. 22, (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the creator, host and executive producer/showrunner.
Re: TAN4: Ep 9: "Keep Battling 'til the End" (2/22/2023, Hour 2 Season Finale)
Tough As Nails - This Is Not a Sprint, Its a Marathon/Keep Battling Til the End (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZtmzFRciU7w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZtmzFRciU7w</a>

Tough As Nails - This Is Not a Sprint, Its a Marathon/Keep Battling Til the End (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t6Hc2Hk6AKE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t6Hc2Hk6AKE</a>
