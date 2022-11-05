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Author Topic: SECURITY  (Read 7627 times)

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Offline georgiapeach

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SECURITY
« on: November 05, 2022, 07:18:00 AM »
Withs the new (unwanted) changes to TWITTER lately security is paramount!


Thanks to Eliza Orlins a reminder:



<<Do you have two factor authentication on your twitter account??

If not, set it up RIGHT. NOW.

Cannot stress enough how important MFA is given what is coming on Monday

FYI: To set up two factor authentication, go to your Profile > Settings and Privacy > Security and account access > Security > tap on two-factor authentication (the bottom one, not the heading). Then set up 2FA via text message or even better, an authenticator app  I use Authy.>>


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Offline Alenaveda

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Re: SECURITY
« Reply #1 on: July 14, 2026, 08:06:33 AM »
Hi, everybody.

Apparently and after being down for months we're back. However, there some secutiry issues that must be resolved before going full thottle, so the advice is to navegate with caution until further notice.

 :thankyou:
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Offline Hooky

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Re: SECURITY
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:39:21 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on July 14, 2026, 08:06:33 AM
Hi, everybody.

Apparently and after being down for months we're back. However, there some secutiry issues that must be resolved before going full thottle, so the advice is to navegate with caution until further notice.

 :thankyou:

Welcome back! Was beginning to wonder if RFF would ever return.

So much reality history is here, please don't let it go down again!
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"Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive." - C.S. Lewis
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