Heath & Toni are probably super fans or familiar enough with TAR, they noticed the "it's time" on clues, and took notes on clocktowers and time of departures.

The edit of the final section, was interesting for drama, but I guess the impression that it was not that close, considering the different lighting of the sun as teams went by the final memory challenge and were heading to the finish line.



Really happy that Heath and Toni got the win.

Happy with the final placements for the F3 teams.



Fantastic location for the final leg, not exactly epic challenges, with great placement shifts all around, especially after teams make small mistakes.Its great to have more time with the teams.ANd it was fantastic, despite arrival differences, all teams were at most of the challenges at the same time.Angel & Frankie mentions during the snail ARI testimony, that there might have be a bit more than friendship starting between them.Toni and Heath mentions that they'll be able to visit family in the UK, if they get the prize money.Kelly and Georgia are the super-young newlywed with aspirations for the future.Eating sour pork challenge in Chinatown, was just silly with the gigantic chopsticks. With another eating meat challenge, it does seem cruel to keep casting fully vegan teams. Yes, it's about how teams can overcome these situations. But for every vegetarian Georgia willing to overcome that to try to win the race, we have unnecessary drama which was the case of the vegan warrior ladies from the Sydney departure.Pearl RB was a test for patience, but really cool.Writing words in beach ARI was just pretty.Cooking snails ARI was a cool traditional thing. These sea snails are somewhat familiar to me, back where my grandparents are from, we wouldn't break the shells, they would be cooked, and we would go in with a needle to pull the meat out.And final RB was an annoying, needle in haystack challenge. It was just sandcastles instead of haybales. Kelly lack of organization only made their situation worse. This RB mostly decided the outcome of the race. It would probably be better if this final RB was not so luck based. If all teams were together for the Memory Challenge, that would've be more exciting.The final memory challenge was awesome, with the clocktowers, and codes. I hope this gets reused in other iterations. Considering that Kelly & Georgia were out for part of the race, curious if they were there for all clocktowers.Hoping TAR Australia gets to return for more seasons.