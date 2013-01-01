« previous next »
TAR Australia 6 Episode 15 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread

BourkieBoy

TAR Australia 6 Episode 15 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
on: Today at 01:40:35 AM
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 15 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
Reply #1 on: Today at 11:08:35 AM
Glad that the Cops are back. They were just not spotted in the preview. So all still racing teams, are finally all present, hopefully no more breaks from now on.
Very pretty leg.
Boat 1 had an advantage, but RB was hard enough that it was almost an equalizer. Well, at least Boat 2 was able to catch-up as most of teams from Boat 1 were leaving.
After that leg without RB or Detours. This one was packed with two RBs, there's no indication that the 2nd RB must be performed by the racer that didn't do the 1st one. Placing the cops speedbump at the end of the leg, with the 2nd RB, not great. They do survive it by having a weaker team behind them.
Oddly all COVID teams went to the hair side of the detour, while the constant teams went to twerking.
This was another Elim leg. Sad to see the eliminated team go.
Show content
With this being an elimination leg. The probablye last Non elim leg, will be midway in mexicol
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 15 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:12:04 AM
Episode 15, it's nice to have the teams racing all together for the first time since... episode 3!

Overall, the location was gorgeous and they did a great job showing it off!  :luvya: The twerking Detour from the spoilers is finally here. At least it didn't look as bad on TV as I expected, and it was clearly the easier task 😛

Show content
Very sad to lose Jodie & Claire. I loved them because in a way they reminded me of TAR5's Bowling Moms, one of my favourite teams ever. Just when you underestimated their performance at a task, they could surprise you, like when Claire nailed that Jetcar Roadblock in Turkey in one try.
Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 15 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:14:26 PM
I will reiterate. Why has it taken this long to visit Belize?

Much like the previous leg, the location did a lot of the heavy lifting compared to the tasks. Worked for me as Belize is definitely on my list now. Still got some fun moments with the fish feeding and the Detour. Having done something similar to the first Roadblock, that was cool. Nice that all of the teams are out of isolation.

Show content
Glad to see Jodie & Claire go as far as they did.
