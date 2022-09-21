« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!  (Read 1565 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3958
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
« Reply #50 on: September 21, 2022, 11:00:55 PM »
I have to say that after cooling off from the premiere jitters, I'm kind of disappointed they didn't show Glenda & Lumumba interacting very often. I was looking forward to them the most just because of how positive and humorous they are in almost every scene of them I've seen so far. They were heavily under-edited this premiere. Hopefully, we can see more of them next leg.

And again, I am happy with the soundtrack selections. I always wanted a return to the adrenaline rush in that Switzerland leg last season and it popped this leg between all the angel piece retrieval combos, drama between Marcus & Michael and the saw task, and the starting line navigation strategies between multiple teams with the bonus of Aastha & Nina withering their lead at each passing team.

For the international starting line, this is one of those times where I'm glad they didn't do a mode of transport beforehand. It reinforced the twist's structural integrity and made it a one-off unique celebration. However, I was not feeling the setup of these individual tasks. I feel like Oktoberfest was too obvious of a concept, but nothing in this leg screamed " :jam:OKTOBERFEST :jam:" if you know what I mean. I do love the twist and would love to see it re-done with fewer teams though (and no alliancing!).

Note: I had two Schwarzbiers beforehand to celebrate the German leg so my typing and drinking may not be comprehensible during this fine hour. :funny:
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA 2014, TX 2021, IL all the time)

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53223
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
« Reply #51 on: September 21, 2022, 11:10:24 PM »
Rachel! I am sure we all join in sending you a HUGE  THANK YOU for making this so fun, especially those unable to watch just yet.

YOU ROCK!!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline RaceUntilWeDie

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1276
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
« Reply #52 on: September 22, 2022, 12:22:20 PM »
Pretty underwhelming cast IMO, which is a shame because there's 12 teams this time around. I haven't felt this indifferent about the teams since maybe TAR 30. There's no big personality standouts besides Derek & Claire (and I wouldn't even say they're my favorite team) - and when they're also evidently one of the stronger teams (just based on this first episode alone), it could make for a boring watch.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3656
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
« Reply #53 on: September 22, 2022, 12:30:56 PM »
The Scramble was fun once, but hopefully this is the only time they do it. It was just a weird, unstructured hour of pretty lame tasks imo.

Quote from: RaceUntilWeDie on September 22, 2022, 12:22:20 PM
Pretty underwhelming cast IMO, which is a shame because there's 12 teams this time around. I haven't felt this indifferent about the teams since maybe TAR 30. There's no big personality standouts besides Derek & Claire (and I wouldn't even say they're my favorite team) - and when they're also evidently one of the stronger teams (just based on this first episode alone), it could make for a boring watch.


Often times, first episodes aren't a good gauge of teams' personalities. They're still too relaxed and part of the airtime is eaten up by their introductions. We should start seeing what they're really made of in the next episode or two.
Logged

Offline Pi/

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
« Reply #54 on: September 22, 2022, 02:58:46 PM »
Caught the episode this morning and thought it was pretty good! The starting line being in Munich worked out okay - Phil explaining the twist at the Palace was better than doing so stateside and letting teams think it over while on a plane, or doing a starting line and flying in from the US just to bunch teams once in Munich. I think the Scramble was okay. It could allow production to design more legs around one central theme (here, Oktoberfest). I also liked how one of the tasks was still a Roadblock.

None of the teams jumped out at me this episode, so it'll take a few more episodes to establish rooting favorites.
Logged
"If you do not want to be criticized, do not do anything, do not say anything and do not be anything." - Marian Wright Edelman

The new groups are not concerned / With what there is to be learned
They got burton suits, huh, you think it's funny / Turning rebellion into money

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1081
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
« Reply #55 on: September 22, 2022, 11:52:48 PM »
Finally saw the episode. I actually really liked it, much more than the last season premier
Logged

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53223
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
« Reply #56 on: September 23, 2022, 10:32:06 AM »
Quote from: RaceUntilWeDie on September 22, 2022, 12:22:20 PM
Pretty underwhelming cast IMO, which is a shame because there's 12 teams this time around. I haven't felt this indifferent about the teams since maybe TAR 30. There's no big personality standouts besides Derek & Claire (and I wouldn't even say they're my favorite team) - and when they're also evidently one of the stronger teams (just based on this first episode alone), it could make for a boring watch.
Wow. I really like some of the teams and am very eager to see them in action. Bit much on dancers though. :funny: And y'all know I am not much (hate??) the use of other CBS casts although I understand it MIGHT bring in more viewers. I want ordinary people doing extraordinary things please.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline nrh2110

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 11:44:59 PM »
Can't think of the last time I was more unenthused about the rest of the season after the first episode. Aside from a few teams, the cast is not very memorable and, while they mostly seem very nice, pretty boring. I do like that they finally have an older team (TRex).

I think the scramble in theory sounds like a good idea but it was just very hard to follow and very messy. Kind of like when we do TAR Design Challenge, there are ideas that work great as an RFF game but are impractical for the TV and I think this is the perfect example. Constantly trying to follow who was where and what just became a headache and with my very ADHD brain caused me to tune out a lot. In all honesty, I think I would've been happier with a city sprint.

The tasks were even worse. I felt they could be done anywhere. Also, can TAR think of something to do in Munich besides Oktoberfest for once??  :lol: :lol:

It's unfortunate but the truth is I think COVID really made TAR harder to be successful as an entertaining show and you can tell how much it is suffering as a result. At least we're getting two seasons in one year for the first time in years tho so I can't be too mad. Hopefully in a couple years when the world has finally adjusted to COVID it'll be better but we'll see. Here's hoping the rest of the season is more entertaining.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 