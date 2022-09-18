This is the most hosting Scott got to do as it coincided with Beau leaving Greece, to rejoin the race. He might've grown on me, if he lasted longer, he does bring a different energy from Beau, who I also took some time to get used to.

A better leg design than previous leg.

RB was weird, instead of having only the RB performer sitting at the table, teams were sitting together at the tables.

Finally a different team got to take the win for this leg. Happy as this was a NEL



Helping other teams is fine, but giving your build to another team, is ridiculous. Judges should take approved examples away. At least they got punished this time. Wonder if it something production got to reassess, from what happened a few legs ago with the seafood.

Why was the the time penalty different for the teams, for one it was 15 minutes, for the other it was 10 minutes. Should have been longer, at least 30 minutes, like we had with the models back on leg 3. Which was the super dramatic edit we had back then.