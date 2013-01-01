« previous next »
TAR Australia 6 Episode 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Yesterday at 11:50:06 PM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best tri-weekly viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:44:59 AM »
This hasn't aired yet?
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:09:14 AM »
About time they started penalizing for sharing someone else's work with the task judge, second time this season. That's worse than telling other teams the answer imo.

But 10 minutes for quitting a Detour? This show's got their time penalties all twisted.

Show content
So happy Heath & Toni got a NEL. Love them.

Beau's back next episode! Which is actually a bit a shame since Scott clearly has more professionalism than Beau lol.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:44:10 AM »
This is the most hosting Scott got to do as it coincided with Beau leaving Greece, to rejoin the race. He might've grown on me, if he lasted longer, he does bring a different energy from Beau, who I also took some time to get used to.
A better leg design than previous leg.
RB was weird, instead of having only the RB performer sitting at the table, teams were sitting together at the tables.
Finally a different team got to take the win for this leg. Happy as this was a NEL

Helping other teams is fine, but giving your build to another team, is ridiculous. Judges should take approved examples away. At least they got punished this time. Wonder if it something production got to reassess, from what happened a few legs ago with the seafood.
Why was the the time penalty different for the teams, for one it was 15 minutes, for the other it was 10 minutes. Should have been longer, at least 30 minutes, like we had with the models back on leg 3. Which was the super dramatic edit we had back then.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:24:38 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 10:09:14 AM
Beau's back next episode! Which is actually a bit a shame since Scott clearly has more professionalism than Beau lol.

We've watched Scott fall off a bike, gag on an eyeball, and whine that he wished he could give teams good news instead of bad.  This is professionalism?

In Medellín he told Chelsea and Jamus
Show content
"I guess today taught you to never give up?"  They just quit a Detour task, waited through a 15 minute penalty, and beat another team to stay in it.  That's the opposite of teaching them not to give up.

Beau comes across as cheeky, but that's also kind of the point.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:47:37 PM »
Yeah, I'm referring more to his sense of humour. And the frequent hugging, which is probably how Beau got himself into this situation lol
