TAR Australia 6: Heath & Toni (Memory Makers)
Heath & Toni
Memory Makers, VIC

Heath and Toni, a highly competitive husband and wife, are in it to win it. They are no stranger to the stamina needed in The Race, with both working out at the gym three to four times a week. Heath plays squash and basketball weekly, and Toni plays badminton and netball weekly. Toni has been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer, but she and Heath are in The Race to prove life can be positive and full of love and adventures. The two bring out the best in each other and have a perfect balance - Toni is a Calamity Jane, going one hundred miles an hour, and she speaks her mind. Heath is incredibly loyal and everybodys best friend. Together they have been on a nine-week tour around Australia in a camper trailer, as well as the UK, UAE, Laos, Vietnam, Canada, Iceland, Scotland, Indonesia, the Philippines, and now The Amazing Race Australia.

GET TO KNOW HEATH
What excites and scares you most about traveling?
The feeling of the unknown when it comes to traveling is what excites but scares me about travelling. Sometimes you have an experience of a lifetime when travelling which is one of the most exciting things. However, you can also find yourself in situations which are completely outside of you comfort zone especially when in a different culture.

What do you think will be your biggest advantage or strength in The Race?
I think our biggest advantage will be our resilience in the face of adversity. Toni and I have been through a lot as a couple and we have always come through the other side.

GET TO KNOW TONI
Why do you want to be on The Amazing Race Australia?
To have a once in a lifetime experience and adventure, to seize the day and grasp all of lifes amazing opportunities, to be able to travel (even with the world coping/living with COVID), to have fun and make lasting memories with Heath.

Whats the best and worst part of travelling with your teammate?
We are a good team, and each take on different roles and responsibilities, though Heath is not great when hungry (hangry).
Re: TAR Australia 6: Heath & Toni (Memory Makers)
Much respect for Toni going on the race with terminal breast cancer, so that's why they were labeled the "Memory Makers". TAR's cast a lot of survivors but I can't remember a team ever going on the show while still fighting it.

I can't help but root for them now ❤
Re: TAR Australia 6: Heath & Toni (Memory Makers)
Shouldn't they be Enduring Love now and not Memory Makers?    :funny:
Re: TAR Australia 6: Heath & Toni (Memory Makers)
Sad update on Toni's health  :'( :'( :'(

Fresh from defying her terminal breast cancer diagnosis and winning robust reality show The Amazing Race Australia, Melbournes Toni Hilland has been dealt a crushing blow, with the discovery of tumours in her brain.

Hilland and her husband Heath Curry were out to dinner celebrating their success on the Channel 10 reality show last month when her world was turned upside down again.

Out for dinner on the night that the $250,000 first prize dropped in their bank account, Hilland collapsed.

I had a glass of prosecco to celebrate and I just did not feel great and I ended up passing out in the restaurant, Hilland said.

I got taken to the Alfred and because of my terminal diagnosis they wanted to do a brain scan. Unfortunately they did an MRI and I have a couple of tumours in my brain.

It has shortened my expected life even further now that it has spread to the brain, she said. When I was diagnosed (with breast cancer) and told it was terminal I was told it (life expectancy) was five years average and now it is one to two.

https://www.heraldsun.com.au/entertainment/the-amazing-race-australia-winner-toni-hillands-brain-tumour-diagnosis/news-story/a942e53eaecc907448f64f655573cd37
Re: TAR Australia 6: Heath & Toni (Memory Makers)
She is such a beautiful human-being. I feel deeply emotional. May she enjoy every moment, and sending both her and Heath our 'enduring love'.
Re: TAR Australia 6: Heath & Toni (Memory Makers)
I read it on her Instagram last week :(

Sad to hear her time is shortened, hopefully the money allows them to make the most of what they have left <3
Re: TAR Australia 6: Heath & Toni (Memory Makers)
https://7news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity/reality-star-makes-major-personal-announcement-after-terminal-diagnosis-c-9788214?fbclid=IwAR27Ja1mwcRzqxsan01gwRZVYTaDg4MoyBAX4zpRuR2AhszEP8cV0PJD6Hs


They are pregnant! (By surrogate) and expecting.


Sadly her diagnosis has worsened and her outlook is terminal.
Such Joy and Sadness all at once....
Re: TAR Australia 6: Heath & Toni (Memory Makers)
Let's face it - that child will be growing out without a mother. How is that responsible? How can these two be so selfish? Poor child.  :'(
