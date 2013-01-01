The borders have officially opened, and season three of The Amazing Race Australia is going global.In an exclusive interview with 10 play, loveable larrikin and host of The Amazing Race Australia, Beau Ryan, shared some insights ahead of the highly anticipated launch on Monday, August 29 at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.It was brutal, Beau said about filming the show this year. It was tough. We got so much done in so little time. But I couldn't be prouder of it. There were a lot of moments where people were looking at each other and umming and ahing if we were going to get it done, and you'll see it play out over the season.After being bound to Australia for the last few years, Beau expressed how happy he was to finally jump on a plane and head overseas again.I travel a lot. Obviously, it keeps me employed. I was really happy. So was my wife, because it was a job! But to fly overseas felt strange at first... Everyone had this sort of nervous grin on their face before they were either heading to Europe or America, Beau explained. "Everyone was feeling it because we went overseas as soon as we could fly. We didn't muck around!I think we took travel for granted," he said, "there were a lot of times when so many people  the producers, the crew - said to each other 'Can you believe this is happening?!'This year, the teams will be travelling across the most stunning places in the world, including Turkey, Greece, Morocco, and Mexico. But the one place that Beau would go back to in a heartbeat is the idyllic island of Belize.It was just like a postcard. The water was ridiculous, he said. You could see underwater for about 50 meters; it was so clear! The people were beautiful in Belize. The food was great. A lot of culture and just tropical weather. The Caribbean is paradise.Other than the gorgeous places fans will get to experience from the comfort of their living rooms, Beau has confirmed that there will be a few surprises this year and opened up about the teams competing for the big prize.We've got an Amazing Race franchise first, which everyone will see in the opening episodes of the season. We will roll the dice and it's going to come off, I think, Beau revealed. And we've got a lot of teams. And I'm proud of diversity and the cultures that we have every year. They deserve to be there.And look, some are in too deep, which youll see, but the good thing is as soon as you get on that start line, it's a level playing field. It doesn't matter how old you are, what colour you are, your gender, your beliefs, your background. It doesn't matter because it's just you and your partner, He continued. And you need a little bit of luck, and you need some things to go right, but it's just literally you versus the world when you get there. I was very happy with the teams we have this year. Obviously, it's a reality show and there's plenty of drama. I'm ready to go again!As for the challenges, they are back bigger and more epic than ever. Beau admitted that he completed each vigorous challenge prior to the contestants, so that he could experience what each team must go through.When we were in Greece, I did this bungee jump, and it was off a small bridge. And I've done heaps of bungee before, but that one rattled me! I don't like doing challenges where you can die. I don't really like that adrenaline, like Ill eat stuff and swim in stuff and do the puzzles and the different mazes and games we have. But in terms of death-defying stuff, I'm not really that keen on it. I'll do it, but I'll always think about what could go wrong. But I did do some high adrenaline and some dangerous stuff, which you'll see!As for who Beau would choose as a teammate on the race, if he was to ever compete, lets just say his wife wouldnt be at the top of his list.I wouldn't pick my wife because she's always right. [Even when] she's wrong she's even more right. She can't read maps at all so she's out! he joked.But thats a good question; he continued. See, I love Drake the singer, he can sing to me.... but you want someone with strengths opposite to yours. I'd probably go with Dr. Chris Brown. Because he's very athletic, but he's also very smart and he knows stuff with animals. I'd do all the eating challenges. And because he's got no kids or partner, he can do the death-defying stuff!.And in terms of a celebrity version of the Race, Beau is all for it, and is currently speaking it into existence. As for the cast, there is one celeb he thinks would be up for the challenge.I think Jackie O might. She's got a daughter, and she's at that stage where she'll want to make her daughter proud. Kids actually push you to do things, rather than prevent you from doing them, just like my kids convinced me to go to the jungle!.The Amazing Race Australia Season Three premieres 7.30 Monday, August 29 on 10 and 10 play on demand.