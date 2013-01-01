Australian Survivor is gearing up for its eighth season and is putting its own spin on one of Survivors most beloved themes: Heroes vs. Villains.According to Inside Survivor sources, Season 8 is expected to begin filming in August somewhere in the Pacific and will see 12 former Australian Survivor castaways mixing it up with 12 new players. Each of the two tribes will consist of six returnees and six newbies, divided by their heroic or villainous qualities.This isnt the first time Australian Survivor has adopted a popular theme from its US counterpart. The show has previously done its own version of Brains vs. Brawn and last year aired its first Blood vs. Water season, which featured Survivor legend Sandra Diaz-Twine playing with her daughter Nina Twine.The last two seasons of Australian Survivor were filmed domestically, in Queensland, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Inside Survivor understands that the upcoming season will return to an international filming location, somewhere in the Pacific.There is currently no word on which 12 former castaways will be returning for the upcoming season.