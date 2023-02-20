Quote

Hunted, the smash-hit real-life thriller, is coming back for another series. Do you have what it takes to be a Fugitive and outrun the Hunters?



Have you ever wondered what it would be like to go on the run from the authorities?



What would you do? Who would you trust?



In a high-tech world where everything you do is tracked & recorded, could you just vanish without a trace?



In Hunted, the heart pounding game of cat and mouse, the goal is simple: outsmart a team of expert trackers to avoid detection and you could win a HUGE CASH PRIZE.



If you are ready to be part of a thrilling, life-changing adventure, either in a team of two or on your own apply for Hunted now.



Let the chase begin



For any questions, please contact hunted.casting@endemolshine.com.au



**Applicants will need to be available from the 20th of February 2023 through to the 15th of March 2023 for filming**



** The series will be filming in Melbourne. Having a strong connection and/or family living in/around Melbourne will be beneficial for fugitives on the run**

I'm so, so, so excited that Hunted Australia has been renewed for Season 2, which will go to air sometime in 2023!Personally, I LOVED the first season and I can't wait to see what they do with the second!