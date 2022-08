Video & Photo Guide



We would like you and your team mate to submit a team video and show us who you are and your great personalities! SO HAVE FUN AND BRING LOTS OF ENERGY - make us notice you! Please keep it to a maximum of 3 minutes so uploading the video isn’t hard.



Please follow the steps below:



1. Tell us your names, ages, jobs and which state you are in.



2. Tell us how you know each other, tell us the positives and negatives of your relationship and what makes you different from other teams?



3. What is something other people might not know about you both?



4. What skills do you have that could help you evade detection?



Tips:



• Don't script and read your answers or rehearse your video.



• Make sure it's in good lighting (i.e. facing a window in daylight so the light is on your face – not standing in front of a window with the light behind you).



• Hold the phone in landscape (not portrait).



• Look directly at the camera and HAVE FUN.



Photo



We would love to see a photo of you and your teammate. Please upload the following photos of you both.



A photo of Teammate 1.



A photo of your Teammate 2.



A photo of both teammates together.



Make sure it's in good lighting (i.e. facing a window in daylight so the light is on your face – not standing in front of a window with the light behind you). Hold the phone in landscape (not portrait) and look directly at the camera.