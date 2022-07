I'll start us off!I've seen all of the UK series (both Civilian & Celebrity!) and the US version and I completely LOVED all seasons! I believe the Australian version is going to be just as good (if not better!) then the ones I have already seen. I'm extremely excited for Hunted Australia!And, I may be a little biased here, but I can't wait to see how Melbourne and Regional Victoria is represented on Reality TV! I believe it's the best part of the world, so we are gunna be in for a real treat!