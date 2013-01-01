Stathi & MattStathi, 35, VIC & Matt, 35, VICFor best friends Stathi and Matt, the appeal of Hunted is layered. Here to push personal limits and challenge themselves, they also want to publicly break down stereotypes.Humanitarian worker Stathi is out to prove their strategic and operational focus, and the lengths they will go to stay out of sight.I am proud to represent the multi-faceted queer community, he says.Having formerly worked in surveillance, Stathi warns against underestimating his resilience. Its hard-earned he says, from growing up as a gay Greek in a predominantly heteronormative world.Matt brings his logistics background to the game, his planning abilities a clear strength. No stranger to roughing it, Matt once travelled the world for seven months without once taking a plane, proving he is resourceful, creative, and perhaps a tiny bit mad.We are the perfect balance of strategy and operations, physical and mental strengths, plus we both have determination, resilience, and the ambition to succeed, says Stathi.While ready to complement each other on the run, the pair know full well that paranoia will build as each day passes.I take surveillance pretty seriously, and while I appreciate its place in discouraging anti-social behaviour, Im also very wary that big brother is always watching, says Matt.Or in this case, the Hunters.