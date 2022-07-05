« previous next »
TARC 8 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!

Re: TARC 8 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
July 05, 2022, 09:22:59 PM
Next time: Teams fly west to Lethbridge, Alberta. Looks like a Tomato basket moving task, virtual reality game (or dance?)

Detour involves owls and the other is the goat task (appears to be grabbing something off the goat). And we get our title quote in the preview, as Court says it.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
July 05, 2022, 09:24:55 PM
Final Leg 1 Standings:

1) Brendan & Connor
2) Beverley & Veronica
3) Cassie & Jahmeek
4) Franca & Nella
5) Craig and Catherine
6) Ali & Court
7) Dennis & Durrell
8 ) Jesse & Marika
9) Tychon & Cedric
 10) Jully & Kathy - Eliminated :(
Re: TARC 8 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 09:28:47 AM
After three years, it was nice to see TAR Canada return, and the premiere was very much what we expect from the show. Jon's opening lines felt very reminiscent of Jeff at the start of Survivor 41. While not the Disney movie the show was promoting, the opening task was very National Treasure. Since it was the hardest task of the leg, it did encourage teamwork and the stereotype of friendly Canadians when they needed all of the teams on the buses. The Roadblock was the obligatory heights task though they really made use out of drone shots for this task (and at the start). The Detour was good at showing Montreal's artsy side, but it did feel short. Crazy that TAR Canada is the only franchise that still gives out Express Passes. I very much like the teams though only a few have stood out to me so far.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Yesterday at 11:36:39 AM
Better than the visit from six seasons prior, if not the finale with BagelGate - or even Family Edition (c.f. the TARCAN5 premiere versus the TARCAN3 finale on one hand and both TARCAN1 as well as TARAUS2 on the other).
Re: TARC 8 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Today at 09:48:41 AM
can someone tell me where i can watch this season? i found a website, it but only has season 1-5 :(
Re: TARC 8 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Today at 11:24:07 AM
thank you so much Alen for the link, it works  :ty  I couldn't reply your PM because your inbox is full.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Today at 11:25:54 AM
Quote from: Nyoman_SB1 on Today at 09:48:41 AM
can someone tell me where i can watch this season? i found a website, it but only has season 1-5 :(

This season is just beginning. There should be no websites with FUTURE episodes. ???

I'll message you. Reminder to everyone: please NO REQUESTS for links.
