Hunted Australia Season 1 (2022) News/Media Thread
Hunted premieres Sunday, 17 July At 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

Get ready for Hunted, one of the most anticipated fly-on-the-wall series of 2022, starting Sunday, 17 July at 7.30pm on 10 And 10 Play.

In this real-life game of cat and mouse, 18 ordinary Australians will go on the run from a team of expert Hunters. As paranoia sets in, our Fugitives must go to great lengths to evade capture for 21 days. Where will they hide? Who can they trust?

Flying under the radar to avoid detection from the Hunters is no easy feat, with some of the countrys top experts working to track their every move.

As the Fugitives criss-cross the state of Victoria, the Hunters net will tighten around them. Those who manage to outsmart the Hunters and make it to a final Extraction Point will win a share of the $100,000 prize money.

Filmed entirely in Victoria, CEO of production partner Visit Victoria, Brendan McClements said: Were all about doing things differently at Visit Victoria, so as soon as we heard the premise of this exciting new format, we wanted to be part of it  to support the state through its recovery and encourage Australians to return.

This gripping series provides access-all-areas to both sides of the pursuit that plays out like a real-life thriller.

https://10play.com.au/hunted/articles/the-manhunt-begins/tpa220629zhirg
Re: Hunted Australia Season 1 (2022) News/Media Thread
Marty Benson has made a lot of television over the years  the Melbourne director of content for Endemol Shine Australia has six programs on his slate, including the mother of all reality shows, MasterChef  but nothing had quite prepared him for the challenge of making Hunted.

Before youve made the series you dont understand what the mechanics of it are, says the veteran producer. Even if youre expert in it and you have consultants explaining things, you never quite understand it until youve experienced it yourself.

Hunted is a British format in which pairs of fugitives are pursued by teams of hunters, who are directed by the intelligence and surveillance boffins back at HQ, who have access to the escapees contacts, social media and bank records, as well as CCTV footage captured in public places. If they can evade capture long enough  21 days in the case of this first Australian season  they will share in a $100,000 cash prize.

Its basically a massive game of hide and seek, with the entire state of Victoria at the contestants disposal, and the maths of it all are staggering.

Nine pairs of fugitives, each on the run with a camera operator/ground producer in tow. A follow team for each pair, each with its own camera operator. Five additional teams of ground hunters, each with camera operator. There are cameras too in the HQ where 22 investigators  cyber security experts, former detectives, social media hackers, database wranglers  track everything on a huge video monitor.

All up, Benson says, there were feeds from 27 cameras, plus the bodycams worn by everyone in the field as back-up. All up, they harvested 93 days worth of footage, at 24 hours a day, which had to be edited into a tight nine-episode season.

It was a little bit all-encompassing, and kind of hard to go home and spend time with your family when youve just spent 12 hours watching investigators trying to catch fugitives, says Benson. It was 21 days in a row of absolute heart-pounding madness.

According to chief hunter David Craig, what happens on Hunted is as real as you can get without it being real.

Any time a fugitive dropped a breadcrumb  by making a phone call or crossing in front of a CCTV camera or withdrawing cash from an ATM (each pair had $200 in cash and $300 in the bank for their 21 days)  the team could request access to that footage or information in order to try to locate them. (Because the producers dont have authority to actually request that footage, it is reproduced on the run by having the camera operator place a Go-Pro where the closed-circuit camera would be, using a selfie stick. That footage is then uploaded via WhatsApp, and is available to the team at HQ within minutes.)

Sometimes we got information back, sometimes we didnt, sometimes it took longer, says Craig, a former agent with the Australian Federal Police who led the investigation into the 2005 Bali bombings. That was tough. And it was very realistic.

Though the hunt had rules, including downtime overnight for both pursuers and escapees, everyone worked 10-hour days, seven days a week for the 21 days of the shoot.

The fugitives are all broken biscuits at the end of it, he says. And so are the hunters, because were all busting our chops to get our respective objectives.

I think a lot of people watching it will go, Oh, this would be easy, he adds of the challenge of evading capture. Then when it starts I think theyll be surprised at the things law enforcement can do to track you and how hard it is actually to cover your tracks.

Some of the fugitives appear to be winging it completely from the get-go. Not so West Australians Jake Rozario and Rob Harneiss, a policeman and a hairdresser respectively.

It was Harneiss idea to apply for the show  hed seen the UK version and fancied his chances  and Rozario simply went along because Id do anything for my best mate. And it was the hairdresser rather than the copper who came armed with a game plan  and a whole heap of gear to aid their chances.

I think we had like 40 kilograms of hair and make-up in backpacks, says Harneiss. I had a lot of vacuum-sealed bags, they were all itemised with everything that was in the bags, all the different disguises. A big part of our game plan was to hide in plain sight.

Within minutes of the mass breakout from Melbournes Federation Square that kicks off the first episode, the pair have changed from their drop clothes into high-vis workwear, with false hair and moustaches. A good wig can get you a long way, says Rozario, who concedes that they nonetheless thought theyd blown their chances within the first 30 minutes.

Early on, we were pretty poor. We found it very, very difficult to get anybody to help us.

While Harneiss is adept at making small talk from behind the hairdressing chair, Rozarios interactions with strangers in his day job tend to have a different energy. When I approach people at work [as a policeman] they generally dont want to talk to me, he admits. I definitely had to learn a lot in terms of the way I approached people. Early on we probably had two people help us out of 20, but we got a lot better at it over time.

With so little by way of resources and with the hunters having access to contacts and likely hideouts, convincing strangers to help is key to surviving in this game. But what does the willingness of people to lend a hand to strangers who introduce themselves as fugitives say about us as a culture? That the Ned Kelly spirit is alive and well?

I realised there are a lot of people out there that are willing to help you and that are good people, says Rozario. They may have, theoretically at least, been helping criminals but, he adds, I loved it when we were getting the help. It was the best thing ever.

Should this show strike a chord with viewers and give rise to more seasons, Harneiss has a tip for future competitors. Retirees are the best help ever. Honestly, they are so cautious about everything, everythings a conspiracy, so theyre great people to help you.

After five seasons on the UK version and one in the US, cyber expert (and former sniper) Ben Owen thought he was done with Hunted after leaving the show just before COVID-19 hit. But the lure of Australia proved too great for Owen, who signed on as head of intelligence and claims this season is the most intense hes worked on, with an expanded number of fugitives and a compressed time period.

As someone who advises businesses and high-net-worth individuals how to stay safe online, he has an ambivalent attitude towards the amount of information available to surveillance operatives in real life. I am a big privacy advocate, he says. I believe you have a private life for a reason  thats why we have curtains on the windows, a door on the toilet.

Proportionate access to data, on solid legal grounds, is appropriate, he says, and in the post-Snowden and WikiLeaks era, people are unlikely to be surprised that police and security forces can access it. But, he adds, I think people will have a reality check when they see how accurate, how fast and just how much information every day is traceable.

Should viewers be worried then, or comforted? The ones who have nothing to hide will feel comforted, says Owen. Those on the wrong side of the law might start changing their passwords, look at multifactoral authentication and start chucking their phones in the river.

Hunted premieres on Ten and 10Play, Sunday, July 17, 7.30pm.

https://www.smh.com.au/culture/tv-and-radio/ready-set-dough-the-hide-and-seek-game-with-100k-up-for-grabs-20220705-p5aza5.html
Re: Hunted Australia Season 1 (2022) News/Media Thread
Ahead of Hunteds premiere on July 17, we sat down with Chief Hunter and international covert operations specialist, Dr. David Craig.

Throughout his career, former Detective Superintendent and AFP Agent Dr David Craig led many high-profile investigations, including the 2005 Bali bombings investigation. He provided personal protection for three Prime Ministers, has worked across the world and, since 2013, has run his own covert operations consultancy.

Now, David steps into an all-new challenge, heading up Hunter HQ in one almighty game of cat and mouse, trying to track down 18 everyday Aussies turned Fugitives' who are doing everything in their power to evade capture.

When the show first approached David, he told 10 play it was an immediate No on his part.

I said, look thanks very much but Im not an actor, I dont know any of the media stuff they said they didnt want an actor, they wanted someone that can investigate I had done that plenty of times, he said.

Eventually, after he was sort of coerced into signing on, David said it got to the point where he was just dying for the series to start.

Based on a UK series of the same name, David went away and did his research, watching both the original and the American versions of the franchise so he could have the best understanding of what he was about to undertake.

I have to say, when I started to watch the UK series I was on the fugitives side, David admitted, I mean, I know a lot of people will be weve all got a little bit of Ned Kelly blood running through us.

The premise is simple, nine teams are released into Melbournes CBD and are given 21 days to hide from David and his team of expert hunters  from cybercrime to forensic psychology  theyll do everything they can to catch the Fugitives.

I have done training within Australia and all around the world where they simulate a terrorist attack or some major incident you have to respond to, David told 10 play. The way they put this together is the most realistic recreation of a real event.

David explained that the only difference is that with a true investigation there would normally be a lot of activity at the beginning, or a lot of planning in preparation for an event and a burst of activity right at the end. This was high intense cadence activity from day one right through to the end. There was no let-up.

As the Fugitives scatter across the state, its up to David and the team to follow every lead they can, to snag as many as possible before the 21 days are up.

The Fugitives should never be underestimated, he said, adding, an Aussie on the run is a very ingenious being. They were taking it very seriously, as seriously as we were.

According to David, this season was the shortest turn of time and the largest amount of Fugitives in the series history.

Extreme pressure on us, he added, because its not just 18 people, its 18 people and their friends, their contacts, their cars, their accounts and their devices.

Every person has so much information, and theyre all trying to hide. Obviously, theyve got a lot of reasons to hide from us.

With decades of experience, being a part of Hunted allowed David to give everyday Aussies a chance to see what he and his teams do out in the real world.

Its a fairly uncertain time in the world and  apart from the fantastic entertainment  I took it as a role to show that Australian people can have faith in Australian law enforcement, he explained.

These are good people that havent done anything wrong, theyre exposing themselves to an experience that theyll never have another chance to do but if the Fugitives were in fact bad people then its nice to know that we, in Australia, have this capability through technical and human source activities and abilities to track the bad guys down.

In this situation, were doing the same thing but were doing it in a highly competitive game against good people.

And while Hunted might be a game, David said that doesnt take anything away from just how serious it was to the Fugitives and Hunters involved.

The State of Origin is a game. The AFL Grand Final is a game, so are the Olympics, he said, laughing. You walk in and tell any of those people its just a game. Its the same for us!

We played fair-dinkum hardball from the word go.

And despite having a team of the countrys best and brightest, David knew he shouldnt underestimate what the Fugitives were capable of.

Ive got helicopters, drones, dogs, surveillance teams, undercover operatives, intelligence agencies, cybercrime Ive got a bloody good team, so it should be a really easy thing to do, he said.

But people are cunning, and its not as easy as what some of the movies make it look like. Its not all straightforward.

Hunted premieres Sunday, 17 July At 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

https://10play.com.au/hunted/articles/an-aussie-on-the-run-is-a-very-ingenious-being-chief-hunter-dr-david-craig-says-expect-the-unexpected/tpa220708ivyza
Re: Hunted Australia Season 1 (2022) News/Media Thread
Australian participants in 10s new reality chase Hunted were amongst some of the best that Ben Owen has encountered.

The Australians were the most amount of fugitives that Ive ever had to hunt in the shortest amount of time, he tells TV Tonight.

But also, theyre incredibly good. Therell be doing some stuff that even people who have watched the UK show before, have never seen fugitives do before. Theyre really dynamic, really adventurous and in some cases, incredibly strategic and clever. They were incredibly hard to hunt. I think people are in for a right treat with this one.

Owen has participated in nine seasons of the UK original, plus one US series. Now he appears as Deputy Intelligence in the series filmed in Victoria in February and March.

There are nine teams of Fugitives being pursued for 21 days by the Hunters, led by Former Detective Superintendent David Craig at Hunters HQ. Ground Hunters will also chase them across the state as they make their way to a secret extraction point, hoping not to be detected.

Fugitive teams are given just $500, part cash, part debit card, and the rest is up to them.

Thats it, they dont get any more from Production. Thats what they go on the run with. Its trying to simulate real world. If someone had to go on the run at a moments notice, they might be able to grab their wallet, grab a few things from a household and go, he explains.

But of course, they can be inventive. If they want to go back to mums house, they can go back and get cash, albeit that were probably looking at mums house. Theyve got to be quite dynamic. They can potentially go and work for it. Its really up to them as long as it stays legal and safe.

Hunters are only given a name, date of birth and state of their fugitives. But Owen, a former British Intelligence Officer, admits that sometimes the chase becomes so real that his team sometimes toss demeaning and derogatory language towards their prey in HQ.

We take this really seriously, because I think its bored into us when were doing it in the real world. Military intelligence services and police are actually going out and finding horrible people to keep the public safe. So as we enter this weve sort of said, in our own mind, were going to enter this as if its real, he continues.

So even though this is a TV show, were not dampening down our efforts or enthusiasm. I think that shows thats displayed on set. And although obviously, these are wonderful people who havent committed a crime, its unfortunate that some things may come across as derogatory. Its only borne out of passion for having done this in the real life. Thats probably the best way I can explain that.

Theres also the need to explain hunter actions for the cameras, as they are being carried out, in order to make the show for television.

Whatever you think, portray it, Owen confirms.

Were doing exactly what we do in the real world, but were just talking about it, rather than thinking in our heads. Often if we talk a lot of jargon that no one would understand the production team were very good at saying Talk to me as somebody whos never experienced this before. So we break it down and discuss how weve got to a certain decision or hypothesis.

Hunters also have access to phones, allowing them to access messages, social media posts and emails, in order to build up a profile and help track them down.

If someone in real life went on the run, law enforcement would be turning up at their house, get all of their equipment and hardware for forensic analysis. So again, were simulating what happens in the real world to make it as real as possible, says Owen.

When they sign up for this, they are signing up for the fact that we are able to access their devices. So were doing it legitimately. Were doing it legally. They understand as part of their time on the run that they are treated as a real fugitive.

Obviously, theyre not real fugitives, but as part of this process, were simulating that they are real fugitive.s They give us the signature, and then its all fair game and obviously their trade off is maybe $100,000.

So do the Hunters always get their man or woman? Owen isnt saying for the Australian season but confirms only one season of the UK involved a clean sweep of all fugitives prior to the extraction point -which isnt known to the Hunters..

Every other show at least a few people have made it. But statistically speaking, the Hunters have always won, if that makes sense. Weve always got about a 90-95% success rate.

Hunted premieres 7:30pm Sunday on 10.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2022/07/aussie-fugitives-were-incredibly-hard-to-hunt.html
