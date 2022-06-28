Survivor contestants heading to Samoa for the latest seasonIt seems like every man and their dog is escaping Sydney for their Euro Summer sojourn after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus. But its not just the well-to-do eastern suburbs social set who are escaping the Aussie winter.Australian Survivor contestants and crew are gearing up to battle it out in Samoa next month.Coincidentally, Emerald City crossed paths with crew members last week, moments after getting their travel vaccinations, when one loose-lipped crew member accidentally also let slip that they are heading off to the Pacific Islands on August 1.Whoops! The latest series is said to be putting its own spin on one of Survivors most beloved themes: Heroes vs. Villains.The series will see 12 former Australian Survivor castaways divided into two tribes based on their status as either a hero or a villain alongside 12 new players.Rumours are swirling that former AFL player Shaun Hampson, who competed on Champions vs. Contenders in 2019, and last years runner-up George Mladenov aka King George of Bankstown will feature.Season one winner Kristie Bennett is said to be making a comeback in an attempt to become the franchises third two-time winner. The latest season abroad comes after the last two seasons were filmed domestically, in Queensland, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.