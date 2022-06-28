« previous next »
Author Topic: Australian Survivor Season 10 (2023) News/Media/Speculation Thread

Offline BourkieBoy

Australian Survivor Season 10 (2023) News/Media/Speculation Thread
« on: June 28, 2022, 12:00:01 AM »
It appears as though Australian Survivor has been quietly renewed for a 10th season, set to air in 2023!  :cheer: :conf: :2hearts:

Offline BourkieBoy

Re: Australian Survivor Season 10 (2023) News/Media/Speculation Thread
« Reply #1 on: June 30, 2022, 07:00:22 PM »
Australian Survivor is gearing up for its eighth season and is putting its own spin on one of Survivors most beloved themes: Heroes vs. Villains.

According to Inside Survivor sources, Season 8 is expected to begin filming in August somewhere in the Pacific and will see 12 former Australian Survivor castaways mixing it up with 12 new players. Each of the two tribes will consist of six returnees and six newbies, divided by their heroic or villainous qualities.

This isnt the first time Australian Survivor has adopted a popular theme from its US counterpart. The show has previously done its own version of Brains vs. Brawn and last year aired its first Blood vs. Water season, which featured Survivor legend Sandra Diaz-Twine playing with her daughter Nina Twine.

The last two seasons of Australian Survivor were filmed domestically, in Queensland, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Inside Survivor understands that the upcoming season will return to an international filming location, somewhere in the Pacific.

There is currently no word on which 12 former castaways will be returning for the upcoming season.

Stay tuned to Inside Survivor for more information over the coming weeks.

https://insidesurvivor.com/rumor-australian-survivor-planning-heroes-vs-villains-season-53012
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: Australian Survivor Season 10 (2023) News/Media/Speculation Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:50:09 AM »
Australian Survivor looks to be heading back to an oceanside setting (yay!) with reports filming will take place in Samoa in August.

The Sydney Morning Heralds Emerald City columnist crossed paths with crew members last week, moments after getting their travel vaccinations, when one loose-lipped crew member accidentally also let slip that they are heading off on August 1st. Oops.

It also teases a Heroes vs. Villains theme with 12 former castaways divided into two tribes alongside 12 new players.

There are also rumored names you can read here.

While the previous two seasons have filmed in Queensland, and three seasons in Fiji prior to that, 10s first two seasons were in Samoa.

10 declined to comment.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2022/07/rumour-australian-survivor-to-shoot-in-samoa-from-august.html
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: Australian Survivor Season 10 (2023) News/Media/Speculation Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:55:07 AM »
Survivor contestants heading to Samoa for the latest season

It seems like every man and their dog is escaping Sydney for their Euro Summer sojourn after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus. But its not just the well-to-do eastern suburbs social set who are escaping the Aussie winter.

Australian Survivor contestants and crew are gearing up to battle it out in Samoa next month.

Coincidentally, Emerald City crossed paths with crew members last week, moments after getting their travel vaccinations, when one loose-lipped crew member accidentally also let slip that they are heading off to the Pacific Islands on August 1.

Whoops! The latest series is said to be putting its own spin on one of Survivors most beloved themes: Heroes vs. Villains.

The series will see 12 former Australian Survivor castaways divided into two tribes based on their status as either a hero or a villain alongside 12 new players.

Rumours are swirling that former AFL player Shaun Hampson, who competed on Champions vs. Contenders in 2019, and last years runner-up George Mladenov aka King George of Bankstown will feature.

Season one winner Kristie Bennett is said to be making a comeback in an attempt to become the franchises third two-time winner. The latest season abroad comes after the last two seasons were filmed domestically, in Queensland, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.smh.com.au/culture/celebrity/push-to-let-social-media-influencers-sell-sunscreen-after-ban-on-beauty-ads-20220704-p5az29.html
