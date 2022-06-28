Australian Survivor is gearing up for its eighth season and is putting its own spin on one of Survivors most beloved themes: Heroes vs. Villains.This isnt the first time Australian Survivor has adopted a popular theme from its US counterpart. The show has previously done its own version of Brains vs. Brawn and last year aired its first Blood vs. Water season, which featured Survivor legend Sandra Diaz-Twine playing with her daughter Nina Twine.There is currently no word on which 12 former castaways will be returning for the upcoming season.Stay tuned to Inside Survivor for more information over the coming weeks.