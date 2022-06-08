« previous next »
BBCAN 11 News

BBCAN 11 News
June 08, 2022, 12:51:11 PM
It's official, BBCAN is renewed for its 11th season

Re: BBCAN 11 News
June 08, 2022, 02:28:04 PM
Re: BBCAN 11 News
August 08, 2022, 11:11:56 AM
Re: BBCAN 11 News
February 07, 2023, 12:16:43 PM
Re: BBCAN 11 News
February 23, 2023, 04:37:17 PM
Re: BBCAN 11 News
redwings8831 - February 23, 2023, 05:06:25 PM
Sucks they're trying to kill the show, especially with the issues they've had keeping it on the air in the past.
Re: BBCAN 11 News
georgiapeach - February 23, 2023, 10:19:33 PM
It allows for complete editing by the PTB. Editing which can reflect good or bad for houseguests.

I gave up on BB long ago. But this changes the show to what production WANTS to show compared to what is ACTUALLY happening.

Why bother watching??  Sheesh.
Re: BBCAN 11 News
Maanca - February 24, 2023, 01:06:49 AM
Yeah, this pretty much started a few seasons when Global took over the show from Slice and cut the feeds back.

I can already see the problems with this. BBCAN has had some apparent issues with racial microaggressions in the past, such as with Marty from last year, who got a squeaky clean edit and ultimately won "Canada's Favorite Houseguest"

Probably has something to do with Canada still using Robyn Kass, the former BBUS casting director responsible for some of their more infamous and problematic houseguests.
Re: BBCAN 11 News
ZBC Company - March 03, 2023, 04:00:10 AM
The cast is up
Re: BBCAN 11 News
Yesterday at 04:39:33 AM
Re: BBCAN 11 News
Yesterday at 01:28:07 PM
Re: BBCAN 11 News
Today at 05:19:40 AM
