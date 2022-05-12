Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
1 Member and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
https://www.reddit.com/r/ottawa/comments/upk52t/amazing_race_sightingA lot of details in this thread but no photos. Teams seen taking the Cumberland Ferry today.
I think teams may be in Haida Gwaii. Idk how to post an image but Let Soul Dance on Facebook posted something about teams visiting The Octovan
Quote from: tennis33 on Yesterday at 05:21:05 PMI think teams may be in Haida Gwaii. Idk how to post an image but Let Soul Dance on Facebook posted something about teams visiting The Octovanhttps://www.facebook.com/earthboundcreations2/posts/1127371061153248
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 31 queries.