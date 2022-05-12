« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*  (Read 8434 times)

Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #75 on: May 12, 2022, 09:30:56 PM »
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #76 on: May 13, 2022, 05:42:33 PM »
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdgiMyCLobN/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= team 1 and team 2 ..i feel like these are new pics or leftovers. Because it's the one place
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #77 on: May 14, 2022, 03:29:38 PM »
https://www.reddit.com/r/ottawa/comments/upk52t/amazing_race_sighting

A lot of details in this thread but no photos. Teams seen taking the Cumberland Ferry today.
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #78 on: May 14, 2022, 08:53:29 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on May 14, 2022, 03:29:38 PM
https://www.reddit.com/r/ottawa/comments/upk52t/amazing_race_sighting

A lot of details in this thread but no photos. Teams seen taking the Cumberland Ferry today.

More from Reddit:

My friends saw a bunch of people with film crews running out of the VIA Rail station Friday night. I came here to see if anyone else had spotted them around town.
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #79 on: May 14, 2022, 11:43:47 PM »
We have a possible starting point. Have asked for more info

They were spotted a couple weeks ago at the top of the pedestrian hill at Tremblant. Looked like the starting point.
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #80 on: May 15, 2022, 12:46:08 PM »
Idk if this is us but here it is from Reddit:

This may explain the two ladies I saw on Elgin Street today dressed like maniac 80s aerobic instructors being followed by a camera and a sound guy.
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 05:21:05 PM »
I think teams may be in Haida Gwaii. Idk how to post an image but Let Soul Dance on Facebook posted something about teams visiting The Octovan
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 05:39:36 PM »
Quote from: tennis33 on Yesterday at 05:21:05 PM
I think teams may be in Haida Gwaii. Idk how to post an image but Let Soul Dance on Facebook posted something about teams visiting The Octovan

https://www.facebook.com/earthboundcreations2/posts/1127371061153248
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:37:58 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 05:39:36 PM
Quote from: tennis33 on Yesterday at 05:21:05 PM
I think teams may be in Haida Gwaii. Idk how to post an image but Let Soul Dance on Facebook posted something about teams visiting The Octovan

https://www.facebook.com/earthboundcreations2/posts/1127371061153248

Not us?

FB comment:
It's actually the UK version of amazing race! It's called Race Across The World 🙂 awesome people I met 2 lady's in Rupert from the show
