HIT reality TV series Survivor is coming back twenty years after it came off air.The show, which ran for two series from 2001, saw a group of people stranded on a remote island where they had to fight for survival in a bid to win £1 million.And now The Sun can exclusively reveal there has been another fight going on behind the scenes, with the BBC launching their own battle to bring Survivor back.And fans of the short-lived franchise are in luck, as insiders have said the Beeb are just weeks away from getting it over the line.A source said: The BBC have been working hard on getting Survivor back on the box and the deal is almost done.They have been working on a big contract with a production company to reboot the series.It made for great telly back in the early Noughties and they think it would do incredibly well now too.The dream would be to have it going out at prime time on BBC One.A lot of work has gone into this and all being well, casting will begin in the coming months.The BBC could not be more excited about the prospect of bringing Survivor back and given the budget and resources they could invest in it it could be absolutely amazing.When Survivor first aired it was one of the first reality TV social experiments.During the first series, newsreader Mark Austen was chosen as host and the cast of wannabe survivors vying to win the £1m prize pot were flown to Malaysia.In the second, England cricketer Mark Nicholas took over from Mark and oversaw the show which was filmed in Panama.Survivor was a hit with the public but it was canned by ITV in 2002 after its second series ended.Insiders said the Beeb was already lining up possible presenters to take on their rebooted format.The source added: It is early days for Survivor on the BBC and the details are being hashed out.But they have a couple of presenters in mind to host the show.Its a really exciting time for those working on the revamped programme and the sky is the limit.
