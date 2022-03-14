Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Some news from one of the former members of The Academy.Carolina Ardohain is going to the host a new reality on ElTrece called in Spanish "El Hotel de los Famosos" (what translated would be something like "The Hotel of the Famous") that would start on late February/first weeks of March. The format would be similar to Big Brother and the contestant should be inside the hotel at least for four months. No further details have been revealed so far although there's a first list of "celebrities" on the media.
