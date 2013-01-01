Hi guys,
Please feel free to add/change/dispute here. However, I have done a run down of the teams spotted so far:
Teams:
1. Mori Perez and Pako Kamira - Married. (Pink M/M Team) - spotted in Colombia and Belize
2. Chelsea Keen and Jamus Maoate - Married (Yellow MF Team) - spotted in Colombia and Belize
3. White f/m asian team (potentially siblings) - spotted at SYD start line and Colombia
4. Blue f/m team (both brunettes and both caucasian) - spotted at SYD start line and Morocco night markets
5. Yellow m/m team (one member has dwarfism) - spotted at SYD start line
6. Blue/black f/f team (muslim team one wearing hijab) - spotted at SYD start line
7. Orange f/m team (female wearing beanie) - spotted at SYD start line and Morocco night markets
8. Blondes f/f team - spotted at SYD start line and Athens
9. Black t-shirt m/m team (Indigenous Australians) - spotted at SYD start line
10. Dark blue f/f team (Middle Eastern or Greek sisters) - spotted at SYD airport hotel, SYD start line and Belize
11. Gold shorts m/m team - spotted at spotted at SYD airport hotel, SYD start line and Morocco
12. Dark blue/navy m/m team - spotted at Morocco night markets, Belize light house pit stop (came second) and bike roadblock in Belize
13. Red f/f team (Indigenous Australians - look at their shorts) - spotted at Belize markets leaving hair detour first
14. Prison green colour t-shirt m/f team (married - he has a ring on)- spotted at Belize twirl it challenge
15. Bright blue f/f mature team - spotted at SYD start line and Belize? Not sure if these are the same people as there is a height difference in the ladies from the start line pic and the detour pic.
16. Deep/bright orange m/f team (pacific islander team as you could hear his NZ accent when he ran past red team at Twirl it challenge) - spotted in Colombia and Belize
17. Purple and pink f/f team (brunette had tattoos and blonde lady) - spotted in Colombia
18. Navy blue f/m team (male is brunette and female is blonde) - spotted in Greece and Colombia taxi
19. Grey/black f/m team (mature Asian couple?) - spotted in Athens
20. Pink/light grey f/f team (brunette girls in ski jackets) - spotted in Greece
21. Dark blue f/m team - spotted in Belize (running shot)
We could have more teams..
Has anyone got a rough boot order they would like to share?
Group 1 (Sighted)
Team 1 - MF team in white
Team 2 - Blue MM Team
Team 3 - MM with Dwarf Team in Yellow
Team 4 - Older FF Team
Team 5 - Muslim FF Team
Team 6 - Orange MF Team
Team 7 - Blonde FF Team
Team 8 - Black Shirt MM Team
Team 9 - Purple FF
Team 10 - MM Team with Gold Shorts
Group 2
Team 1 - MF team? standing in Chefchaueon pitstop (Female has blonde hair)
Team 2 - Brunette FF Team - in Greece
Team 3 - Red FF Team - Nia and ?
Team 4 - Mori/Pako - in Colombia
Team 5 - MF Team in Blue - in Greece
Team 6 - Chelsea/Jamas - in Colombia
Team 7 - FF Team (one blonde/brunette) in Colombia
Team 8 - Green MF Team
Team 9 - Older Blue FF Team? - Some say it's Team 4 but there isn't a height difference
Team 10 - ?