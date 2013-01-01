« previous next »
TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS

I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 12:26:54 PM


These two teams are sighted for the first time, right?

And the red FF is new as well I believe. Sorry but they are not looking like the FF sighted in Greece, these are two different teams.

I am honestly getting lost how many teams racing this season there are new teams popping up constantly, lol.
fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 12:35:25 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 12:26:54 PM


These two teams are sighted for the first time, right?

And the red FF is new as well I believe. Sorry but they are not looking like the FF sighted in Greece, these are two different teams.

I am honestly getting lost how many teams racing this season there are new teams popping up constantly, lol.

We are going to run over 20 teams if that's the case and I don't think they'll add more than that with the 2 startlines.

Some teams should be new and some should already be sighted before.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 12:46:35 PM








Are these the same teams?
fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 12:59:50 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 12:46:35 PM








Are these the same teams?

Took me a while but I think you got the Purple FF and Red FF. Red FF has same shoes
fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #154 on: Yesterday at 01:16:08 PM
Can't figure out these 2 teams
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #155 on: Yesterday at 01:31:05 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 01:16:08 PM
Can't figure out these 2 teams

The first one... Can it be muslim FF team from the Sydney starting line maybe? There is something white on the head of the person on the left maybe it's hijab.
fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #156 on: Yesterday at 01:36:18 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 01:31:05 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 01:16:08 PM
Can't figure out these 2 teams

The first one... Can it be muslim FF team from the Sydney starting line maybe? There is something white on the head of the person on the left maybe it's hijab.

I don't think so. I think it would have been more obvious. :duno:

fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #157 on: Yesterday at 01:52:35 PM
So with today's sightings, with at least 8 teams racing, it confirms at least 11 teams made it to Colombia and were just at the halfway mark it seems. LOL
Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #158 on: Yesterday at 06:36:39 PM
Doesnt that team in blue look like two older women? Just wondering if it could be the older FF (team 4) at the first start line?
OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #159 on: Yesterday at 06:46:05 PM
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on Yesterday at 06:36:39 PM
Doesnt that team in blue look like two older women? Just wondering if it could be the older FF (team 4) at the first start line?

It looks like two older women to me too
strawberryblonde

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 08:45:14 PM
Hi guys,

Please feel free to add/change/dispute here.  However, I have done a run down of the teams spotted so far:

Teams:
1. Mori Perez and Pako Kamira - Married. (Pink M/M Team) - spotted in Colombia and Belize
2. Chelsea Keen and Jamus Maoate - Married (Yellow MF Team) - spotted in Colombia and Belize
3. White f/m asian team (potentially siblings) - spotted at SYD start line and Colombia
4. Blue f/m team (both brunettes and both caucasian) - spotted at SYD start line and Morocco night markets
5. Yellow m/m team (one member has dwarfism) - spotted at SYD start line
6. Blue/black f/f team (muslim team one wearing hijab) - spotted at SYD start line
7. Orange f/m team (female wearing beanie) - spotted at SYD start line and Morocco night markets
8. Blondes f/f team - spotted at SYD start line and Athens
9. Black t-shirt m/m team (Indigenous Australians) - spotted at SYD start line
10. Dark blue f/f team (Middle Eastern or Greek sisters) - spotted at SYD airport hotel, SYD start line and Belize
11. Gold shorts m/m team - spotted at spotted at SYD airport hotel, SYD start line and Morocco
12. Dark blue/navy m/m team - spotted at Morocco night markets, Belize light house pit stop (came second) and bike roadblock in Belize
13. Red f/f team (Indigenous Australians - look at their shorts) - spotted at Belize markets leaving hair detour first
14. Prison green colour t-shirt m/f team (married - he has a ring on)- spotted at Belize twirl it challenge
15. Bright blue f/f mature team - spotted at SYD start line and Belize?  Not sure if these are the same people as there is a height difference in the ladies from the start line pic and the detour pic.
16. Deep/bright orange m/f team (pacific islander team as you could hear his NZ accent when he ran past red team at Twirl it challenge) - spotted in Colombia and Belize
17. Purple and pink f/f team (brunette had tattoos and blonde lady) - spotted in Colombia
18. Navy blue f/m team (male is brunette and female is blonde) - spotted in Greece and Colombia taxi
19. Grey/black f/m team (mature Asian couple?) - spotted in Athens
20. Pink/light grey f/f team (brunette girls in ski jackets) - spotted in Greece
21. Dark blue f/m team -  spotted in Belize  (running shot)

We could have more teams..

Has anyone got a rough boot order they would like to share?

fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 09:21:40 PM
Quote from: strawberryblonde on Yesterday at 08:45:14 PM
Hi guys,

Please feel free to add/change/dispute here.  However, I have done a run down of the teams spotted so far:

Teams:
1. Mori Perez and Pako Kamira - Married. (Pink M/M Team) - spotted in Colombia and Belize
2. Chelsea Keen and Jamus Maoate - Married (Yellow MF Team) - spotted in Colombia and Belize
3. White f/m asian team (potentially siblings) - spotted at SYD start line and Colombia
4. Blue f/m team (both brunettes and both caucasian) - spotted at SYD start line and Morocco night markets
5. Yellow m/m team (one member has dwarfism) - spotted at SYD start line
6. Blue/black f/f team (muslim team one wearing hijab) - spotted at SYD start line
7. Orange f/m team (female wearing beanie) - spotted at SYD start line and Morocco night markets
8. Blondes f/f team - spotted at SYD start line and Athens
9. Black t-shirt m/m team (Indigenous Australians) - spotted at SYD start line
10. Dark blue f/f team (Middle Eastern or Greek sisters) - spotted at SYD airport hotel, SYD start line and Belize
11. Gold shorts m/m team - spotted at spotted at SYD airport hotel, SYD start line and Morocco
12. Dark blue/navy m/m team - spotted at Morocco night markets, Belize light house pit stop (came second) and bike roadblock in Belize
13. Red f/f team (Indigenous Australians - look at their shorts) - spotted at Belize markets leaving hair detour first
14. Prison green colour t-shirt m/f team (married - he has a ring on)- spotted at Belize twirl it challenge
15. Bright blue f/f mature team - spotted at SYD start line and Belize?  Not sure if these are the same people as there is a height difference in the ladies from the start line pic and the detour pic.
16. Deep/bright orange m/f team (pacific islander team as you could hear his NZ accent when he ran past red team at Twirl it challenge) - spotted in Colombia and Belize
17. Purple and pink f/f team (brunette had tattoos and blonde lady) - spotted in Colombia
18. Navy blue f/m team (male is brunette and female is blonde) - spotted in Greece and Colombia taxi
19. Grey/black f/m team (mature Asian couple?) - spotted in Athens
20. Pink/light grey f/f team (brunette girls in ski jackets) - spotted in Greece
21. Dark blue f/m team -  spotted in Belize  (running shot)

We could have more teams..

Has anyone got a rough boot order they would like to share?

Group 1 (Sighted)
Team 1 - MF team in white
Team 2 - Blue MM Team
Team 3 - MM with Dwarf Team in Yellow
Team 4 - Older FF Team
Team 5 - Muslim FF Team
Team 6 - Orange MF Team
Team 7 - Blonde FF Team
Team 8 - Black Shirt MM Team
Team 9 - Purple FF
Team 10 - MM Team with Gold Shorts

Group 2
Team 1 - MF team? standing in Chefchaueon pitstop (Female has blonde hair)
Team 2 - Brunette FF Team - in Greece
Team 3 - Red FF Team - Nia and ?
Team 4 - Mori/Pako - in Colombia
Team 5 - MF Team in Blue - in Greece
Team 6 - Chelsea/Jamas - in Colombia
Team 7 - FF Team (one blonde/brunette) in Colombia
Team 8 - Green MF Team
Team 9 - Older Blue FF Team? - Some say it's Team 4 but there isn't a height difference
Team 10 - ?
