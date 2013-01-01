Hi guys,



Please feel free to add/change/dispute here. However, I have done a run down of the teams spotted so far:



Teams:

1. Mori Perez and Pako Kamira - Married. (Pink M/M Team) - spotted in Colombia and Belize

2. Chelsea Keen and Jamus Maoate - Married (Yellow MF Team) - spotted in Colombia and Belize

3. White f/m asian team (potentially siblings) - spotted at SYD start line and Colombia

4. Blue f/m team (both brunettes and both caucasian) - spotted at SYD start line and Morocco night markets

5. Yellow m/m team (one member has dwarfism) - spotted at SYD start line

6. Blue/black f/f team (muslim team one wearing hijab) - spotted at SYD start line

7. Orange f/m team (female wearing beanie) - spotted at SYD start line and Morocco night markets

8. Blondes f/f team - spotted at SYD start line and Athens

9. Black t-shirt m/m team (Indigenous Australians) - spotted at SYD start line

10. Dark blue f/f team (Middle Eastern or Greek sisters) - spotted at SYD airport hotel, SYD start line and Belize

11. Gold shorts m/m team - spotted at spotted at SYD airport hotel, SYD start line and Morocco

12. Dark blue/navy m/m team - spotted at Morocco night markets, Belize light house pit stop (came second) and bike roadblock in Belize

13. Red f/f team (Indigenous Australians - look at their shorts) - spotted at Belize markets leaving hair detour first

14. Prison green colour t-shirt m/f team (married - he has a ring on)- spotted at Belize twirl it challenge

15. Bright blue f/f mature team - spotted at SYD start line and Belize? Not sure if these are the same people as there is a height difference in the ladies from the start line pic and the detour pic.

16. Deep/bright orange m/f team (pacific islander team as you could hear his NZ accent when he ran past red team at Twirl it challenge) - spotted in Colombia and Belize

17. Purple and pink f/f team (brunette had tattoos and blonde lady) - spotted in Colombia

18. Navy blue f/m team (male is brunette and female is blonde) - spotted in Greece and Colombia taxi

19. Grey/black f/m team (mature Asian couple?) - spotted in Athens

20. Pink/light grey f/f team (brunette girls in ski jackets) - spotted in Greece

21. Dark blue f/m team - spotted in Belize (running shot)



We could have more teams..



Has anyone got a rough boot order they would like to share?



