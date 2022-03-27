« previous next »
TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #125 on: March 27, 2022, 10:48:36 AM
Quote from: sveped on March 26, 2022, 09:55:24 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on March 26, 2022, 06:44:22 PM
Quote from: sveped on March 25, 2022, 05:55:01 PM
Quote from: Joberio on March 24, 2022, 07:48:48 PM
Quote from: sveped on March 24, 2022, 04:57:06 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on March 24, 2022, 12:07:28 PM
So are they filming this or is the whole cast and crew in the quarantine or did they shut down production completely?

No sightings make me nervous.

Maybe they went to Russia?  :funny:
Too soon, I think.

If they went there, that's probably the reason why we haven't seen any sightings in a while, due to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc. is blocked in Russia.

Yeah there is not a chance on this earth that they are in Russia.

"Welcome to Russia!!....Ohio!!"
What do u mean?
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #126 on: March 27, 2022, 02:37:14 PM
Quote from: Avid on March 27, 2022, 10:48:36 AM
Quote from: sveped on March 26, 2022, 09:55:24 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on March 26, 2022, 06:44:22 PM
Quote from: sveped on March 25, 2022, 05:55:01 PM
Quote from: Joberio on March 24, 2022, 07:48:48 PM
Quote from: sveped on March 24, 2022, 04:57:06 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on March 24, 2022, 12:07:28 PM
So are they filming this or is the whole cast and crew in the quarantine or did they shut down production completely?

No sightings make me nervous.

Maybe they went to Russia?  :funny:
Too soon, I think.

If they went there, that's probably the reason why we haven't seen any sightings in a while, due to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc. is blocked in Russia.

Yeah there is not a chance on this earth that they are in Russia.

"Welcome to Russia!!....Ohio!!"
What do u mean?

It's actually a town in Ohio that's named Russia.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 02:28:37 AM
At least part of the route will be a surprise, but who the hell knows what leg we're on now  :funny:

They're probably near the end by now. If they're in South America, they're likely edging back toward Australia. Keep an eye on Mexico or Canada/USA as a convenient penultimate leg for the connection.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 02:38:17 AM
Theres two weeks left of filming. So most likely around 6 teams left..
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 02:50:57 AM
Quote from: amazingracefan93 on Yesterday at 02:38:17 AM
Theres two weeks left of filming. So most likely around 6 teams left..

They asked teams to be free for "four to seven weeks (if you go on to win)" during applications. Today is officially Day 26.

We still have potentially three weeks to go assuming production's timeline has not been disrupted by the mini shutdown and production adheres to the application requirements.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 04:16:37 AM
Why is this Scott guy still hosting this? I thought he was only replacement for Beau during his quarantine (which should be already over I assume).

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 04:37:24 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 04:16:37 AM
Why is this Scott guy still hosting this? I thought he was only replacement for Beau during his quarantine (which should be already over I assume).

The implication is Beau is either still positive or quarantining to meet them in the country after Colombia. Or they just let Scott tag along for the rest of the season as an extra host.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 05:29:24 AM
So 22nd April would be the 49th day possible - TARAUS5 was roughly 39 days.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 06:47:00 AM
If they are in Columbia now, what is the chance of having penultimate in Argentina and Chile before a direct flight back to Sydney?
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 06:53:13 AM
Do you think there was another country between Turkey and Colombia?
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 06:54:28 AM
Close to zero chance of a nonstop flight from South America to Oceania given the precedent from AUSvsNZ where the first half of the finale was in California immediately after the Buenos Aires departure.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 01:01:48 PM
Tbf that was a different production company so who knows
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 02:38:23 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 06:54:28 AM
Close to zero chance of a nonstop flight from South America to Oceania given the precedent from AUSvsNZ where the first half of the finale was in California immediately after the Buenos Aires departure.

But there are flights from South America to Australia? Definitely a viable option for them and something we should consider.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM
I have a feeling they are going to North America next!
Also: That super good picture of the team we have... we didn't have them on the starting line no?
I guess this really means we had 2 starting line, or that terrible twist from last year is back
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 06:45:11 PM
Quote from: ovalorange on Yesterday at 02:38:23 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 06:54:28 AM
Close to zero chance of a nonstop flight from South America to Oceania given the precedent from AUSvsNZ where the first half of the finale was in California immediately after the Buenos Aires departure.

But there are flights from South America to Australia? Definitely a viable option for them and something we should consider.

There were previous to the pandemic, from Santiago de Chile. I don't know their current status.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 10:15:03 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CbtaZpwtEgH/ In the video, the shorter one has "Perez" tattooed on his arm. His name or more likely his partner's? Or maybe he's just a Perez Hilton fan, but that's a stretch.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #141 on: Today at 12:04:38 AM
Found him!
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #142 on: Today at 12:09:03 AM
Quote from: amazingracefan93 on Today at 12:04:38 AM
Found him!

Good eye! Found his husband as well - looks like a match.

First identified team of the season - Mori Perez and Pako Kamira - Married. (Pink M/M Team)
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #143 on: Today at 12:31:31 AM
While we're at it, here's the other team we saw in Colombia - pretty sure we saw them in Greece too. An M/F team?



