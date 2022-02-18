« previous next »
TAR33: Ep 11: "In the Hands of the Amazing Race Gods" (3/2/22 Hour 2 Finale)
« on: February 18, 2022, 11:46:02 AM »
WITH THE $1 MILLION PRIZE ON THE LINE, THE FINAL FOUR TEAMS RACE THROUGH SETUBAL, PORTUGAL, AND LOS ANGELES, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

'No Room for Error / In the Hands of the Amazing Race Gods  After traveling to seven countries, 17 cities and enduring the longest Pit Stop ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and win the $1 million prize, on the two-hour season finale of the CBS Original series, Wednesday, March 2 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:08:27 PM »
saved for sneak peeks
Re: TAR33: Ep 10 & 11: "Title TBD" (3/2/22, 2HR Season Finale)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:22:36 PM »
Preview!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gn9moZuTKU0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gn9moZuTKU0</a>
Re: TAR33: Ep 10 & 11: "Title TBD" (3/2/22, 2HR Season Finale)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:00:01 AM »
The piñata task seems to be at the Pueblo LA across from Union Station (viewpoint here). I'm amazed there were no tourist photos (and very few for the rest of the season for that matter).
Re: TAR33: Ep 10 & 11: "Title TBD" (3/2/22, 2HR Season Finale)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:35:01 AM »
The harbour seems to be at Setúbal.
Re: TAR33: "No Room for Error/In the Hands of the Amazing Race Gods" (3/2/22)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:22:38 PM »
Quote from: Neobie on Today at 03:35:01 AM
The harbour seems to be at Setúbal.

Can confirm that.

Also, the fort is the San Felipe Fort.


Re: TAR33: "No Room for Error/In the Hands of the Amazing Race Gods" (3/2/22)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:41:56 PM »
Looks like everything takes place south of the Tagus, outside of Lisbon proper.
The Sanctuary of Christ the King in Almada seems like the Pit Start; we see Kim/Penn and Arun/Natalia leaving together, and Dusty/Ryan leaving on their own.
Re: TAR33: Ep 10 & 11: "Title TBD" (3/2/22, 2HR Season Finale)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:43:25 PM »
Quote from: Neobie on Today at 03:35:01 AM
The harbour seems to be at Setúbal.

To add more to Neobie's find, the place is in front of the Cais dos Pescadores de Setúbal on the José Mourinho Ave.
Re: TAR33: "No Room for Error/In the Hands of the Amazing Race Gods" (3/2/22)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:56:20 PM »
Found this place, is the access to the Fort:



Re: TAR33: "No Room for Error/In the Hands of the Amazing Race Gods" (3/2/22)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:05:36 PM »
Ryan/Dusty (leaving #4) catch up to Raquel/Cayla (leaving #1) by São Filipe. Wow!

The Roadblock (well, one of the Roadblocks) looks like a different place though.
Cape Espichel? The columns look similar but not much else.
Re: TAR33: "No Room for Error/In the Hands of the Amazing Race Gods" (3/2/22)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:07:04 PM »
Figured most of the leg would be taken outside Lisbon, since that's what they've tried to do since the restart. It'll be a little dicier if they stayed within metro L.A. for the final.
Re: TAR33: "No Room for Error/In the Hands of the Amazing Race Gods" (3/2/22)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:24:22 PM »
Hmm, maybe production could afford to be more risky on the last leg COVID-wise, since it wouldn't ruin the rest of the race.

Alright, I'm calling it. Santuario de Nossa Senhora at Cabo Espichel.
